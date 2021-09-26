This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
A 10-year-old Tracy Boy Scout has been nominated to receive the Boy Scouts lifesaving Award for rescuing a 2-year-old girl from drowning in a home pool.
Following a closed-door session, the Tracy City Council members voted unanimously to go forward on a four-year contract extension for City Manager Leon Churchill.
Services have been held for Manuel J. Costa, 78, a retired farmer who was active in a number of community and agricultural-related organizations, including serving as president of the board of directors of the San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association.
25 years ago — 1996
A morning parade and an afternoon full of food and entertainment were featured at the Sept. 14 Mexican Independence Fiesta in McDonald Park.
Gasoline prices in Tracy are falling. The current average price for regular-unleaded gasoline is $1.55.
William Authier, who pleaded guilty to stabbing and seriously wounding Tracy Police Officer William Schwartz 4½ Years ago, has died at the age of 40 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Volunteers of the recent California Dry Bean Festival will share $10,000 in festival profits.
Pete Ryza, a Tracy resident for 17 years, is the new president of Tracy’s Knights of Columbus council.
50 years ago — 1971
City officials are awaiting word from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that all the area inside the city limits can be included in a Redevelopment zone, enabling the city to have projects in several parts of town.
The Family Service Agency is launching family counseling in Tracy. Michael Farrar will be the first counselor in Tracy.
Two members of the Tracy High lab band, drummer Tom McCray and trombonist Jack Erb, performed with professional musicians at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
It was a traditional rivalry at Peter B. Kyne Field, where the Tracy High Bulldogs hosted Manteca’s Buffaloes. The hometown Bulldogs, displaying a hard-charging ground game led by McCovey Henson, emerged the winner, waxing the Buffs, 23-16.
The American Legion Auxiliary, organized in 1921, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
75 years ago — 1946
Johnny Riffel, owner of Riffel Radio Service, is home after recuperating in a Stockton hospital from injuries suffered in an auto accident.
Tracy dairyman A.M. Kaiser took part in the Pacific Coast Swiss Singing and Yodeling event in Seattle.
Tracy butchers are hoping the wartime rationing of meat will be discontinued soon, so the meat shortage can be alleviated.
100 years ago — 1921
An early frost that covered the area has damaged 30 to 40 percent of the bean crop.
A rodeo at the Tracy Ballpark was sponsored by Tracy volunteer firemen.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.