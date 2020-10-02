This week in Tracy history
10 yeas ago — 2010
The Tracy Bulldogs downed their traditional cross-town rivals, the West High Wolf Pack, 42-33, in a shootout. Bulldog quarterback Casey Wichman passed for 364 yards.
Officer Michael Contreras of the Tracy Police Department has been given a new assignment as neighborhood resource officer at Costa Park, where he has worked with residents to clean up the park and bust a drug dealer.
Taylor Bobbitt and Jordan Tencati reigned as queen and king of Tracy High Homecoming.
Dr. Travis Atkins, who attended West High, has returned to Tracy as a veterinarian.
Realtor Eric Boehm is selling a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Glenbriar Estates for $279,950.
25 years ago — 1995
A 1967 International fire engine has been sent by the Tracy Rural Fire District to Bigelow, Ark. Tracy resident Bob Green has spent $3,000 to pay for the fire engine in order to ship to the town in Perry County Arkansas.
West High’s varsity football smashed the Manteca Buffaloes, 34-8, for the Wolf Pack’s first win ever in the Valley Oak League. Lamont Webb rushed for 144 yards to lead the Pack offense.
Enrollment in Tracy Public Schools has hit 10,424 students.
Tracy Elks are planning an Oktoberfest dinner for Oct. 7.
Services have been held for Margaret Dwyer Ritter, 91, a longtime Tracy resident who was a pioneer in promoting little theater in Tracy.
Tracyite George Wineinger has qualified to compete in the national Iron Man championship in Hawaii.
50 years ago — 1970
Virginia Lapsys, director of Rising Sun, has told members of the Tracy High Discipline Committee that drug use is on the rise among young people. She said an analysis of a red capsule some students are using shows they contain animal tranquilizer and strychnine.
Sam Van Dyken of Ripon has been campaigning in Tracy as part of his efforts to unseat incumbent Rep. John McFall (D-Manteca).
The Manteca Buffaloes stressed defense as they throttled the potent Tracy offense to win the season’s opener, 14-0. at Gus Schmiedt Field in Manteca.
Tracy will no doubt have to stop discharging sewage waste water into Sugar Cut, local officials heard at a meeting of the California Water Quality Control Board in Visalia.
In his first start as the University of Utah quarterback, Scooter Longmire led the Utes to a 44-20 win over the University of Texas at El Paso.
75 years ago — 1945
Two Tracy servicemen, Navy Fireman 1st Class Melvin Routt and Army Pfc. John Padilla, have been freed from Japanese prison camps.
A third POW from Tracy, Navy Lt. Milton Jensen, died in a camp on New Guinea.
A new women’s clothing store, Silva Fox, has been opened by Sol Fox at 933 Central Ave.
100 years ago — 1920
Freshmen were welcomed to West Side Union High School at an Orange and Green reception at the school. Enrollment is fast approaching 100 students.
Mary Pickford is starring in “Heart O’ the Hills” at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
The Tracy Cooperative Store is proving to be a success, operators of the non-profit retail business have reported.
- Tracy Press archives
