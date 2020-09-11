From this week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy hosted the 24th annual California Dry Bean Festival in the downtown. Vendors filled the downtown streets, and there was a car show and 5K and 10K races.
More than half the schools in the Tracy Unified School District missed the mark set up by the state for standardized test scores. Some schools showed improvement of scores, however.
Stages with free entertainment were featured at this year’s St. Bernard’s Festival. A dinner and live auction at the Holy Family Center was part of festival activities.
A man who crashed his car into a metal fence was shot before the accident and later pronounced dead. Police are ruling the incident a homicide.
A last-minute 26-yard pass caught in the end zone gave the Manteca Buffaloes a 47-42 win in a high-scoring first game of the Tracy High football season.
25 years ago — 1995
Fifty-one property owners in the Alegre Commons subdivision in northwest Tracy face foreclosure after they had been levied more than $81,000 in Mello Roos taxes.
An estimated 225 bicyclists took part in the annual Tracy BikeFest.
Nearly 100 new teachers were welcomed to Tracy in a back-to-school luncheon in the Tracy Inn sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
A young bank robber, believed to have been involved in a similar hold up within the past week, hit a second bank.
Eva Snelling, a member of West High’s cheerleading squad, was named to the National Cheerleaders Association All-American Team at the NCA summer camp.
The Tracy Woman’s Club launched its 74th year of activities with a membership brunch in the garden of Ada Tergeson.
Larry Meyer is the new administrator of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. He comes from a Mercy Healthcare in Sacramento and succeeds Terry Mack as TCMH administrator.
50 years ago — 1970
Marvin Muela, a member of the Tracy High FFA Chapter and state FFA president, has been selected one of 16 Future Farmers in California to receive the American Farmer Degree.
The tomato harvest in the Tracy area is going full blast. In the past week, a seasonal high of 34,438 tons of canning tomatoes passed through seven State of California inspection stations in the Tracy area.
After seven years as pastor of the Grace Baptist Church, Dr. Jesse Baker has resigned to enter retirement.
Army 1st Lt. Paul Fiack has been awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest award for bravery, for his service as a Special Forces officer in Vietnam.
Tracy hardtop auto racer Fred Hunt has won his first main event in a year at Stockton 99 Speedway.
Tracy Sumner Lodge of Odd Fellows is celebrating its 100th anniversary. A program will be held at the IOOF Hall on Sixth Street.
75 years ago — 1945
St. Paul’s Lutheran Elementary School held its first opening on Sept. 10. The school is located next to the church on East 10th Street.
Sgt. A.E. “Pat” Bone of the Tracy Police Department has been honored on retirement at a dinner held at the Tracy Inn.
The 15th annual Eastern Oregon Picnic was held the Sunday before Labor Day at the Frank Fine home. Former residents of Union and Wallowa counties now living in Northern California attended.
100 years ago — 1920
A gun battle erupted on East Seventh Street between Deputy Marshal Murphy and two suitcase thieves.
A shortage of electrical energy threatens to prevent irrigation of Tracy area crops in 2021.
Mack McFall has opened a new Chevrolet dealership on 11th Street.
- Tracy Press archives
