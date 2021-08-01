This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
California Highway Patrols of the Tracy unit used a spike strip to stop a Bay Area motorist from leading CHP officers on a chase.
The closing of the Tracy court building marks the first time Tracy is without its own courtroom in more than 100 years. The Tracy cases have been transferred to Manteca.
Officials of the Tracy Unified School District believe work at modernizing Monte Vista Middle School and McKinley Elementary School should be completed in time for the start of the new school year.
Tracy and Mountain House will remain in the Fifth Supervisorial District following the completion of drawing new county supervisor lines.
A new medical facility for the Veterans Administration will be located next to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, VA officials have announced.
25 years ago — 1996
Services have been held for Anthea Antoniou Wells, 80, a retired Tracy teacher who was a key member of Tracy Friends of the Stockton Symphony.
The Tracy 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team took a 5-3 semi-final win from Manteca in the league championship tournament.
Shruti Saini has been crowned princess of the California Dry Bean Festival, the second member of her family to lead the bean fest royalty.
Tracy High honor graduate and softball standout Carly Minner has been named an Academic All-American by editors of Student Sports Magazine.
Dispatchers have started moving into the new Police Facility with other units soon to follow.
50 years ago — 1971
Marcia Makino, an incoming senior at Tracy High School, will spend the school year at Urdorf, Switzerland, a suburb of Zurich, as an American Field Service exchange student.
Local apricot growers met with Assemblyman Bob Monagan to push for state assistance in improving ways of strengthening the sagging apricot market.
Tracyite Bob Anderson has authored an article in “Plane and Pilot” magazine, entitled “Mr. Lindbergh,” which tells of aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh’s role helping train U.S. P-38 fighter pilots on New Guinea during World War II.
The Western Horse and Trailer Club held its annual rodeo and gymkhana at its Banta rodeo grounds.
Earl Bortz has been named new dean of instruction at Tracy High School. He is an 11-year member of the school’s teaching staff.
75 years ago — 1946
Leo Liberty and His Orchestra are providing the music for the American Legion Post’s dance at the Legion Hall. Admission prices are $1.25 for “gents” and 75 cents for “ladies and servicemen.”
Hudson auto dealer Tony Mammen has taken delivery of an Ercoupe low-wing plane said to be as easy and safe to fly as a Hudson is to drive.
100 years ago — 1921
Henry Hull, editor and publisher of the Tracy Press was a member of a local group that visited the Hetch Hetchy Dam now under construction. When completed, the dam will store water for the San Francisco water system.
The Southern Pacific has applied to the State Railroad Commission to eliminate three trains that have served Tracy. The trains run between Tracy and Stockton, Los Banos and Bay Point.
- Tracy Press archives
