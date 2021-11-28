10 years ago — 2011
Services were held for Evelyn Furtado Costa, the first woman to serve as chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. She represented the Fifth Supervisorial District for 12 years.
The City Council is considering an increase in garbage fees.
The Lighting Gallery at 45 W. 10th St. is quitting business. (The retail space is now occupied by Main Street Music.)
Two West High soccer standouts, goalkeeper Juan Garcia and attacker Adrian Gonzalez, have been named Most Valuable Players in the Tri City Athletic League.
Tyler Cox, one of the prime receivers on the Tracy High varsity football team, has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the team’s most-valuable player.
A drawdown of American forces in Afghanistan does not mean employment at Tracy-based Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin will be reduced.
25 years ago — 1996
The 200-acre federally owned property on West Schulte Road near the Owens-Illinois glass-container factory is being considered at a site for an illegal-immigrant detention center.
Kelly Ryan, a KCRA Sacramento news anchor, was master of ceremonies for the Tracy Hospital Foundation’s annual Festival of Trees.
Tracy Police have cracked down on gang activity in Tracy.
A Tracy Unity Breakfast held in the Tracy Inn Gold Room was sponsored by the City of Tracy, Tracy Chamber of Commerce and the Tracy Press.
Tracy Chevrolet is the first auto dealership to move into new facilities in the Tracy Auto Plaza on Naglee Road.
50 years ago — 1971
Robert Redford came to Tracy Nov. 19 to film sequences of the film, “The Candidate.” He took part in the Tracy High Homecoming parade.
Phil Moralez has been named the new director of the South Tracy Community Center. He succeeds Trini Dunn.
Ray Procunier, former superintendent of Deuel Vocational Institution, is now director of the State Department of Corrections.
City planners are considering plans for two new service stations at the Tracy Boulevard interchange with Interstate 205.
San Francisco 49ers tight end Ted Kwalick was featured speaker at the annual Sports Night sponsored by the Tracy Civic-Athletic Club.
The Tracy High Bulldogs dumped Stagg of Stockton, 31-7, in Pacific Memorial Stadium to win the Central California Conference Title.
75 years ago — 1946
Bids are being sought for construction of enlargement of the city’s sewage treatment plant to handle the increase in capacity because of the annexation of Parker Acres.
A capacity crowd jammed Peter B. Kyne Field to watch the hometown Bulldogs blank the Manteca Buffaloes, 18-0. Tracy halfback John Marlow led the Bulldogs with several long runs.
Four Chinese lottery locations on Fourth Street were levied fines totaling $2,000 by Judge Fen L. Jackson.
100 years ago — 1921
Serious charges have been filed by several citizens against City Marshal Jack Madrid.
The West Side Athletic and Social Club is a new organization formed in Tracy.
