This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
City officials are seeking ways to deal with the growing number of dilapidated houses in Tracy. Foreclosures are a principal reason for the increase.
The Tracy Bulldogs and Bear Creek Bruins scored a combined total of 18 touchdowns in Tracy’s 63-62 win in a wild finish.
Kimball High’s volleyball team is headed for the playoffs after being ranked 17th in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II.
The West Valley Mall is promoting the offerings of 10 food outlets in its food court.
Structural problems of the building at 10th and Central has forced Helm’s Ale House to close its doors. Building owner Denise Hembre reported she is working with an engineer to plan repairs. (The building was later demolished and the lot remains empty.)
25 years ago — 1996
Dan Bilbrey has been elected Tracy’s mayor, and Brent Ives and Barbara Matthews won City Council races in the Nov. 5 general election.
Rep. Richard Pombo (R-Tracy) won his third two-year term in the House of Representatives.
Mike Fuller, Josh Ullery and Nick Howle were named “Players of the Week” after the Tracy High Bulldogs took a 25-3 win from East Union of Manteca.
Residents of Parkside Estates and Hearthstone subdivisions have been waiting seven years for a neighborhoodPark; city officials said the wait will continue because of lack of funding.
Gasoline is selling in Tracy for an average of $1.22 a gallon, and the price may continue to decline.
50 years ago — 1971
City Council meetings are being moved from temporary quarters in WainwrightVillage to the nearby Tracy Judicial District courtroom.
Tracy High’s high-flying Bulldogs cruised to their 11th straight win by drubbing Franklin of Stockton, 35-8. Greg Smith ran for four touchdowns to lead the Tracy charge.
Faye Giffen has won a landslide victory for the post of assessor-collector-treasurer of the West Side Irrigation District. She outpolled Walt Ringe by a 6-1 margin.
Tracy High drama students are performing the musical, “Your’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Don Bisbee is the director.
Air Force Maj. Nonnie D. Herrin, the first woman officer to be on the staff of Defense Depot Tracy, has retired after serving 20 years in the USAF.
75 years ago — 1946
Carlos Sousa, a longtime official of high school sports in San JoaquinCounty, has been elected sheriff.
Tracy voters supported Goodwin Knight in his successful race for lieutenant governor. Earl Warren had won both the Republican and Democratic parties’ nominations for governor.
Tracy merchants are sponsoring a free musical program in the Tracy High auditorium.
100 years ago — 1921
The Armistice Day parade drew a record crowd, according to sponsoring James McDermott Post, American Legion.
Henry Stoterau, a native of Germany who operated a saloon in Tracy, has died at the age of 64. (The family home, at the northeast corner of West Ninth and B streets, was demolished a few years ago to expand the parking lot.)
- Tracy Press archives
