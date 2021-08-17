The week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
As the City Council works at balancing the city’s budget for the 2011-12 fiscal year, employee costs, ranging from department heads to part-time workers, loom as 70 percent of the $113.8 million general fund,
The Eagle Lakes Resort on the San Joaquin River east of town is the location of the championship rounds of the International Novice Water-skiing Tournament.
Members of the E Company, a Tracy-based performing arts group, are heading for Shanghai, China, to participate in an experimental arts festival.
The inaugural senior class of John C. Kimball High School has registered for its first semester of classes.
Tracy Unified School District has canceled driver-education as a budget-trimming measure.
25 years ago — 1996
Fred Phelps, a long-time Tracy area custom-grain harvester, is attracting attention at the 10th Annual California Dry Bean Festival with a Silver Legacy contraption, which has 16 miniature cars carrying “gold” and “silver” on a series of tracks from a mine below.
Retired Tracy firefighter Les Serpa Sr., has voiced his opposition to the merger of the city and rural fire departments. He said the proposed consolidation will cost the city too much money.
A Ross Dress for Less store has been opened in the West Valley Mall.
Tracy Educational Partnerships, a non-profit organization, has been formed to support education programs in Tracy schools. Pam Dixon is heading the group.
50 years ago — 1971
Tracy bowler Susie Paul has finished 34th in the Girls Handicap Division of the All-American Youth Bowling Championship held in Washington, D.C.
Some 300 Southern Pacific employees working out of
Tracy are back on their jobs after a nationwide strike of railroad workers ended. Holly Sugar is also back in operation after sugar beets began arriving by rail.
The H.J. Heinz Co. has agreed to pay the full cost of operating a model Unox sewage-treatment plant.
Former Tracy High Bulldogs Tony Zaragoza, Rob Swenson and Mike Pereira have started practicing with the San Joaquin Valley All-Stars in the annual Optimist All-Star Football Game.
75 years ago — 1946
Alfred Souza has joined the George Wadsworth law office in the Roberts Building (later The Opera House Building). Souza graduated from Tracy High in 1932 and from UC Berkeley in 1937, where he was a lineman for the Bears football team. He received a law degree from San Francisco Law School.
Several Bay Area building contractors have refused to submit bids to build Tracy Community Memorial Hospital, citing a shortage of building materials and uncertain labor costs.
The Holly Sugar factory is being readied to start its fall “campaign” of processing sugar beets. The 75 year-around employees are being joined by some 200 seasonal workers.
100 years ago — 1921
Irrigated alfalfa fields are producing a good crop, local farmers who have converted dry-land farming to irrigation have reported.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is attempting to raise $500 to finance development of a Tracy exhibit at the San Joaquin County Fair.
- Tracy Press archives
