This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Millennium girls’ soccer team has captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII title with a double-overtime win over Faith Christian of Yuba City.
West High valedictorian Gabriella Herrera is heading for Cambridge, Mass., where she will be a pre-med student at Harvard University. She wants to be a neuro-surgeon.
City staffers are exploring ways to make Sixth Street east of Central Avenue into a location for community gatherings.
Services have been held for retired Tracy pharmacist Anthony C. “Tony” Vierra, who died in Modesto at the age of 76. He bought Glenn Powell Pharmacy on 10th Street and later sold it to Harold Reich.
West High’s Deon Pinder set a new Sac-Joaquin Section record for the triple-jump of 48 feet, 4 inches and will compete in the state meet.
25 years ago — 1996
Tracy Police believe they have arrested the so-called “eastside burglar,” who has struck at numerous Tracy homes during the last seven months.
After holding the job of executive vice president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce for 10 weeks, Shelby Martin has resigned, citing mounting financial problems at the chamber.
Nathan Arbuckle, who spent 2½ months in a coma three years ago, has returned from the San Joaquin County Special Olympics with a slew of blue ribbons.
Tracy High’s Pilar Arroyo captured first places in the 100-meter dash and as a member of the 400-meter relay team at the San Joaquin Athletic Association track and field finals.
A bound-and-gagged woman’s body was found floating in the Delta-Mendota Canal southeast of Tracy.
50 years ago — 1971
David Reich is the third member of his family to be named “Scout of the Year” by the Mt. Oso District of Boy Scouts of America.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors has approved consolidation of Tracy Judicial District Court into the South County Municipal Court.
Chet Steele, Tracy’s “Geritol Jock,” has won three more blue ribbons in senior track and field competition.
Former Tracy High basketball coach Harvey Miller was honored at a dinner sponsored by former players on Bulldog basketball teams.
Tracy firefighters flipped flapjacks at the annual Fire Service Recognition Day Pancake Breakfast at the fire station.
Tom Pombo received the American Farmer award at the annual Tracy High FFA awards night.
75 years ago — 1946
The Schmidt Building at the northeast corner of Seventh Street and Central Avenue has been sold to Al and Max Levin of the Central Club. (The building site is now a parking lot.)
Army 1st Lt. James Lynch of Tracy has been discharged after serving in Europe with the 101st Airborne Division. He received the Silver Star medal for heroism in combat.
Willard Hurst, who established Tracy’s first barber shop in 1890, has died at the age of 92.
Dr. J. Earl Longley, who served in the Army Medical Corps on New Guinea, has returned to Tracy to resume his practice of medicine.
100 years ago — 1920
George Henry Messer, a pioneer farmer in the New Jerusalem area, has died at the age of 61. He came here from his native Germany 40 years ago.
The Southern Pacific is selling special 15-day tickets for trips to California vacation spots.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.