This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Homes left vacant by foreclosure, sporting brown lawns and growing weeds, still dot Tracy neighborhoods. But another round of federal programs could help San Joaquin County to sell those left-behind houses.
This year’s Tracy Dry Bean Festival has received high marks as a successful community event. Attendance was 45,000 and 52,000, according to Chad Wood, president of the sponsoring Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Services have been held for J. Ogden Perry, 79, who was Heinz West Coast manufacturing manager and president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce in 1982.
Tracy High’s student newspaper, The Scholar & Athlete, has stopped publishing a printed paper and is now only on-line.
25 years ago — 1995
The Rev. Al Eden, who has led the development of Tracy Community Church for the past decade, is leaving the Assembly of God congregation to work for a management firm in Fort Worth, Texas.
A year after it was opened, the Tracy Outlet Center on Pescadero Avenue is reported to be in a healthy financial condition with increasing sales.
Former Tracy High standout quarterback Josh Wallwork has been named Western Athletic Conference “Offensive Player of the Week” after leading Wyoming to a 52-6 thrashing of Hawaii.
James P. Hoffa, son of the late Teamsters legend Jimmy Hoffa, stopped in Tracy to campaign for Teamsters national president.
50 years ago — 1970
The Owens-Illinois glass-container factory has reached a milestone by beginning production of colored glass. The factory was opened in 1962.
Ten correctional officers at Deuel Vocational Institution were injured during an outbreak of violence at the medium-security prison east of Tracy.
Delta College’s football team hosted San Francisco City College at Peter B. Kyne Field, losing 34-7. Former Tracy High standout Scott Stringer was quarterback for the home-team Mustangs.
The Tracy High Bulldogs mauled the Modesto High Panthers, 27-1, at Modesto Junior College stadium. Roger Traina ran for 110 yards and scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
An open house gave Tracyites a look at the new coronary care unit at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
Army Specialist 4 Fred Strauss has arrived in Germany to begin 18 months of duty with the Seventh U.S. Army.
Ponce Ruiz, director of the Larch-Clover Center, has charged the Tracy High Committee on Discipline with denying Chicano students’ “freedom of expression.”
75 years ago — 1945
Seaman 1st Class Bennie O. Wright was seriously wounded while serving aboard a Navy aircraft carrier in waters off Japan.
Army 1st Lt. Francis Koster has been awarded the Bronze Star for his combat service with the 311th Infantry Regiment in the Ardennes, Germany and Central Europe campaigns.
Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra are starring in “Anchors Aweigh” at the Grand Theatre.
100 years ago — 1920
John C. Droge has announced his plans to build a new theatre on Central Avenue capable of showing motion pictures and providing live performances.
The bronze plaque showing the names of all Tracy area servicemen in World War I is being placed on the front of City Hall (now the fire administration building).
- Tracy Press archives
