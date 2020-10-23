This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
An 18-year-old man believed to be a gang member was shot and killed in broad daylight on a Tracy street corner.
Supporters and opponents of Measure E, the sales-tax-increase measure on the November ballot, was debated during a public forum at Monte Vista Middle School.
Nine candidates for two open seats on the City Council are campaigning with signs and door-to-door visits.
Nick Eddy and Wayne Schneider, two Tracy High football icons, have been inducted in the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.
Kathleen Niconor and Clyde Parilla reigned as queen and king of West High’s Homecoming. A downtown parade and football game capped off the activities.
Downtown Tracy merchants Ken Cefalo and Carol and Dallas Peterson were interviewed by PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, giving their views on the Boxer-Fiorina Senate Race.
25 years ago — 1995
Target has opened in the West Valley Mall, giving the mall another anchor.
Services have been held for Wilburn Hamby Sr., 86, a retired longtime Tracy Police Department sergeant.
High winds fanned a number of grass fires in the Tracy area.
James Atkins has been selected as a new member of the City Parks and Recreation Commission.
Jason and Toni Cooper have taken over as operators of Tracy Glass Co. They purchased the business from Richard and Arlene Medeiros.
Fi Brewer of Tracy has been chosen one of the participants in the State Assembly Women’s Legislative Summit.
The Tracy High Bulldogs made quick work of the Edison Vikings in posting a 40-19 win in the San Joaquin Athletic Association game. Junior running back Joey Alvarez ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
The city planning commission has approved plans for Applebee’s and Burger King restaurants near the West Valley Mall.
50 years ago — 1970
Two suspects in the holdup of Joey’s Bar at Grant Line and MacArthur were captured after a 3-hour standoff, including the taking of hostages and a high-speed chase.
Co-players of the Week for the Tracy High Bulldogs are senior halfback-cornerback Leroy Hawkins and junior linebacker Dave Kaiser.
Amos McGee, a Tracy barber for 44 years, has retired, ending the McGee family multi-decade tradition of Tracy barbering.
An open house has given Tracy residents a chance to view the interior of the new intensive-care unit at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
Army Specialist 5 James Corso has been awarded the Bronze Star medal for his meritorious service in Vietnam.
The Bank of America branch office has been opened in the remodeled former Hagstrom’s food store at the corner of West 10th and B streets.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pfc. Wayne Robinson has arrived home after completing Army duty in the Pacific.
James McDermott Post, American Legion, has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its founding at a stag party in the post’s building on West 10th Street.
Eddie LeBaron, a deceptive quarterback, led the Oakdale Mustangs to a 32-6 crushing of the Tracy High Bulldogs. (LeBaron later played for the College of Pacific Tigers and Dallas Cowboys.)
Army Cpl. Fred Capps of Tracy was among the first American soldiers to land in Japan to begin occupation duty.
100 years ago — 1920
Roy Pike, onetime owner of Whitehall Estates, has made a number of improvements to the 2,000-acre Oaklea Ranch south of Vernalis.
An attempted burglary of the Winkler clothing store on Front Street was thwarted when three suspects were captured by officers.
More than a half-inch of rain has fallen on the Tracy area, causing harvest problems for several crops.
- Tracy Press archives
