10 years ago — 2011
Greyhound buses have finally starting arriving at the City of Tracy’s Transportation Station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
The Tracy Fire Department has started distributing carbon monoxide detectors throughout Tracy.
West High’s soccer team won two games in Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs before losing to Jesuit High of Sacramento.
B.R. and Carleen Costa celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a dinner party at the Banta Inn. They were married Oct. 14, 1951, in Turlock.
Gene Birk has launched the annual drive to raise funds and donations to Brighter Christmas.
Seniors Kenny Lipich and Lauren Repetto were king and queen of Millennium High’s homecoming.
25 years ago — 1996
The City Council voted, 4-0, to schedule a joint meeting Dec. 10 with trustees of Tracy Public Schools to work out differences on fees developers pay the city and schools.
City Treasurer Ray McCray, running unopposed, received 95 percent of the vote for his first full four-year term.
An IHOP Restaurant has been opened at 3120 Naglee Road near the West Valley Mall.
The Tracy High Bulldogs thrashed Manteca’s Buffaloes, 60-28, to clinch the Valley Oak League championship. Running back Joey Alvarez scored four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Dave Norris, commander of Tracy Post 1537, Veterans of Foreign Wars, was principal speaker at Tracy’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Tracy War Memorial.
50 years ago — 1971
Some 20 hospitalized servicemen from Oakland Naval Hospital and Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco hunted pheasants in Delta fields in a pheasant hunt sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee.
Irene Bittner and Angie Steinmetz are still operating the Canale Grocery Store in Banta. The store was built by Ben Canale Sr. in 1909.
Steve Wampler has been named the first Tracy Press “Carrier of the Month.”
A record 11,000 spectators in the Lodi Grape Bowl saw the hometown Flames lose to the Tracy High Bulldogs, 34-6. Bulldog quarterback Bruce Keplinger fired three touchdown passes.
75 years ago — 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Gonos are opening a new building for their neighborhood market on Parker Avenue between Beverly and Lowell.
Tracy High drama students are opening their production of “A Ghost Flies South” in the school auditorium. Marice Delgado, Perry Walther and Jerry Williams have the lead roles.
The Tracy Bulldogs trampled Edison of Stockton, 19-0, and will play arch-rival Manteca the following week.
100 years ago — 1921
A lawsuit filed by J.V. Nelson of Bethany against the newly formed Naglee-Burk Irrigation District, was rejected in court.
Tracy fight fans saw the Dempsey-Carpenter heavyweight fight in a film shown at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
- Tracy Press archives
