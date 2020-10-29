This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Local dignitaries were on hand to help shovel the earth signaling the start of construction of the Gateway Business Park at the corner of Lammers Road and 11th Street. (The park has still not been constructed.)
The annual Halloween parade in downtown Tracy attracted a number of youngsters, many dressed in costumes.
The playoffs are next for West High’s soccer team, which ended the Tri-City Athletic League season with a 3-1 win over Tokay of Lodi. The Pack had already clinched the league championship.
Three candidates for the 11th Congressional District duked it out in a forum held in the MonteVistaMiddle School auditorium.
The annual Downtown Tracy Wine Stoll attracted a good-sized crowd with many participants wearing masquerade masks.
25 years ago — 1995
Soup production at the H.J. Heinz Co. factory is being cut back sharply, according to Pat Rogers, Heinz West Coast manufacturing manager. Heinz plants is Pittsburgh, Pa., and Muscatine, Iowa, will take over many of the soup varieties, and Tracy will be limited to cream of tomato.
Tracyites Walt and Marie Minges escaped serious injuries when the Amtrak train in which they were passengers was derailed in the Arizona desert.
Residents of the Greenleaf subdivision are demanding a concrete-block wall separating them from busy Corral Hollow Road in place of a dilapidated wooden fence.
Retired Greyhound bus depot manager Frank Taylor has taken up singing at a number of Tracy venues, including service clubs, taverns and churches.
50 years ago — 1970
Neil Smith has become champion of the Tracy Golf and Country Club with a one-stroke victory over former champ Bill Pollard.
Dwight Thiel, who has held a number of positions with TracyPublic Schools, has resigned to become director of vocational instruction for the StocktonUnifiedSchool District.
Tracy Press reporter-columnist Pat Craig spent a quiet October morning riding in a hot-air balloon over Tracy. Fred Dingler was the balloon pilot.
Four members of the Tracy High FFA chapter — Loren Ohm, Ken Galli, Randy Hettervik and Marvin Muela — have returned from Kansas City, Mo., where they attended the FFA National Convention.
Two Tracy High running backs, Roger Traina and Heldar Aavelar, piled up more than 100 rushing yards each in the Bulldogs’ 25-14 win over Downey of Modesto.
75 years ago — 1945
Navy Ensign Floyd Hudson has received an Admiral’s Commendation for his service as a radar officer aboard the USS Gainard during the Battle of Okinawa. Radar he directed was responsible for downing 27 Japanese aircraft.
An Oct. 30 ballot measure supporting the formation of the Tracy Rural Fire Protection District was approved by rural voters.
Members of the First Presbyterian Church burned their mortgage. The ceremony, held after a potluck dinner, cleared all mortgage and operating debt for the congregation.
100 years ago — 1920
Tracy Republicans sponsored a meeting in the Masonic Hall to hear Rep. J.A. Bede, R-Minnesota, discuss qualities of Warren G. Harding as a candidate for president.
Tracy’s James McDermott Post, American Legion, will present a musical comedy, “A Day at Coney Island,” on Armistice Day at Arlington Theatre.
Tracy hunters flocked to the Gustine area on the opening day of duck-hunting season. The hunting was good, they reported.
- Tracy Press archives
