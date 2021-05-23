This week in Tracy History
10 years ago — 2011
Late-season rain and hail pounded crops in the Tracy area including the first cut of alfalfa hay.
Services have been held for Joe Toste Jr., a local farmer and property developer who died at the age of 86.
Soccer standout Alexis Poppoff and track and field star Kyle Petrocelli have been named top senior athletes at Tracy High School.
Despite wind and rain, the Tracy Relay for Life went forward at the Tracy High sports field.
Tom Brown, a former savings and loan manager and real estate agent, has left Tracy for Heidelberg, Australia, hometown of his bride, Janet.
25 years ago — 1996
Tracy High graduate Sammy Cox has been named most-valuable player on the baseball team at Iowa State, posting a .318 batting average.
The Elissagaray residential development is close to receiving a zoning change to enable it to move forward.
Tracy High junior Nicole Hawkins set a new high-jump record of 5 feet, 4 inches at the San Joaquin Athletic Association championship meet in Stockton.
Opening of the Movies 14 motion-picture complex at the West Valley Mall has been set back until July because of construction delays.
Ruth Briggs of the Tracy American Legion Auxiliary has been recognized for her volunteer service at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Livermore.
50 years ago — 1971
A 47-year-old Berkeley machinist was killed when his home-built gyrocopter crashed near Tracy Municipal Airport.
Tracy High’s Lab Band placed first in its class at the Central California Jazz Festival at Sacramento City College.
Riding bicycles is an increasingly popular activity for Tracy High School students, whose bikes are filling the school’s bike racks.
Don Johnson, Tracy’s fire chief for the past three years, has resigned to become fire chief at Lompoc, Santa Barbara County. He was the first chief hired outside Tracy’s fire department.
75 years ago — 1946
Taylor Reed has been elected president of the sophomore class at Tracy High.
Leo Liberty and his Orchestra are playing for the American Legion Dance at the Legion Hall. Tickets are “$1.25 for gents” and “75 cents for Ladies and Servicemen.”
Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour are starring in “Road to Utopia” at the Grand Theatre.
100 years ago — 1921
Bay Area Boosters numbering 275 visited Tracy, touring developments in and around town and having lunch at the Masonic Hall.
Tracy motorists are paying 26 cents for a gallon of gas.
- Tracy Press archives
