This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
A light parade beginning at Sixth Street and Central Avenue and tree lighting in CivicCenterPlaza heralded the holiday season in Tracy.
At least 14 bullets were fired in a west Tracy neighborhood, but none struck any persons, Tracy Police reported.
Mike Trotter and Claudia Nicolaou have reopened De Vinci’s restaurant on West 10th Street with a new look. (The restaurant was later renamed Town & Country).
Mayor Brent Ives has announced he will seek a second two-year term in the 2012 election.
West High senior Patrick Thompson has been named top all-around football player in the Tri-City Athletic League. He excelled in offense, defense and special teams.
Bruce Sawyer has moved from teaching social studies and coaching the mock trial team at Tracy High to become assistant principal at West High.
25 years ago — 1996
Orchardist Jim McLeod has been named Agriculturist of the Year, and Fred Strauss, manager of Western Farm Services branch in Vernalis, Agribusiness Person of the Year.
The Tracy High Bulldogs quarterback David Brown threw an 82-yard touchdown pass to running back Courtney Hazelwood in the closing seconds to give the Bulldogs a 14-10 victory over West in the first Crosstown Classic.
The West Side Pioneer Association is celebrating its 75th birthday with an open house at the TracyHistoricalMuseum.
Services have been held for Elmor Hoffman, 74, a retired H.J. Heinz Co. employee who played a key role in establishing the “tank farm” for storing tomato paste at the Heinz plant.
50 years ago — 1971
Tracy’s 1971 United Crusade campaign has hit 44.2 percent of its goal of $39,065, reported Don Simpson, drive chairman.
Assembly Minority Leader Bob Monagan of Tracy has been appointed to the intergovernmental committee of a nationwide legislators association.
After pounding Stagg of Stockton, 31-7, to win the league title, the Tracy High Bulldogs needed only a win over Merced to finish the season with an undefeated record. That was not to be. Merced started strong and held on to beat the Bulldogs, 34-28.
Capt. John J. Serpa of the Tracy Police Department has resigned after 19 years with the local force. The 46-year-old Marine veteran of World War II said he plans to enter private business.
Senior Johnny Plasencia has been named the most-outstanding player on the Tracy High water polo team. He topped team scoring with 31 goals.
75 years ago — 1946
A 100-by-107-foot lot at the corner of Bessie Avenue and 23rd Street has been given to the Boy Scouts by C. Margaros as a location for a Scout Hut.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Martin and three children have returned from a trip to visit relatives in the Azores.
Seventy-four turkeys met their demise during the annual turkey shoot in Hospital Canyon sponsored by the Tracy Rifle and Pistol Club.
100 years ago — 1921
The Body of James McDermott, the only serviceman from Tracy killed in by enemy action in France during World War I, has been returned to Tracy.
After lying in state on City Hall grounds a full day, the casket was taken to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church for a funeral mass and then in a procession to the Tracy Cemetery for a burial ceremony conducted by the American Legion post that now bears his name.
- Tracy Press archives
