This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Two new members have been appointed to the board of directors of the Tracy Public Cemetery District. They are Derrick J. Davis and Richard A. Paulson, both longtime residents of the Tracy area.
Chief of Police Gary Hampton has reshaped the command structure of the department, saying it will be a more efficient organization.
A strong fall storm has brought heavy rain to the Tracy area, causing a temporary halt to harvesting of canning tomatoes.
Mi Pueblo Food Center, which specializes in Hispanic grocery and deli products, is replacing Food Maxx at 3225 N. Tracy Blvd.
Dominic DeBellis of Brentwood captured the City Golf Championship at Tracy Golf and Country Club with a four-over-par 76 in the final round.
25 years ago — 1996
Two commuters to Bay Area jobs, Darren Breen and Craig Buntin, have started a new business of delivering food to homes of road-weary fellow-commuters.
Barbara Matthews, a member of the City Council for five years, is launching a house-to-house campaign to win a new four-year term.
The Tracy High Bulldogs shaded Tokay of Lodi, 27-17, but the West High Wolf Pack took a 49-21 loss to Amador Valley.
Food from around the world was served at the annual International Food Festival at Stan and Eileen Morri’s home. Proceeds went to the West Side Pioneer Society.
Tracy’s youth dance group, Valley Force, captured a first place in the National Dance Finals in San Jose.
Josh Wallwork, a former Tracy High quarterback playing for Wyoming, is leading the Western Athletic Conference in total yardage and has completed 132 of 204 passes.
50 years ago — 1971
The Assembly bill that would allow San Joaquin County supervisors to establish a South County Municipal Court District awaits Gov. Ronald Reagan’s signature.
Stan Strain of the Tracy Press advertising staff is the new president of the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
The $1.1-million bridge on Highway 132 across the San Joaquin River is now open.
Seven Tracy High seniors have been awarded music-performance scholarships to the University of Nevada ar Reno.
The unbeaten Tracy High Bulldogs blanked Edison of Stockton, 28-0, for their third football win in the Central California Conference.
Lydia Jefferson, a kitchen supervisor who was the first employee of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital in 1948, is retiring after 23 years.
75 years ago — 1946
A special federal census is underway in an effort to determine Tracy’s population after the 1944 annexation of Parker Acres.
A 20-year-old Roberts Island man was wounded in the leg after gunshots were fired during a fight at the Pastime Café.
Joe Silva Jr. is serving aboard the destroyer USS Walke, which was deployed to observe nuclear weapons being tested at the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
100 years ago — 1921
A new city water well now being drilled has reached 150 feet.
The Western Loan and Building Co. of Salt Lake City is considering establishing a branch office in Tracy.
Non-profit community organizations were recognized at the Booster Banquet sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
- Tracy Press archives
