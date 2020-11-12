This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
The first new building has been completed in the rebuilding of the Tracy High campus. The 31,000-square-foot structure holds the school cafeteria along with space for music and culinary arts.
Members of the First Presbyterian Church are bringing the vacant lot at the corner of MacArthur and Mt.Diablo to life by planting a community garden.
Food and donations are being gathered for the Great Plate’s annual free holiday dinners.
The Tracy Unified School Districts is seeking nominations for the naming of the West High gymnasium.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Senft, who spent most of his early life growing up in Tracy, has been killed serving in Afghanistan as a door gunner on a Blackhawk helicopter.
25 years ago — 1995
Patrols of the Tracy High campus are being continued by 25 parent volunteers.
Lonnie and Marge Slayter have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family gathering in Modesto.
The first of a series of information sessions have been held to discuss the proposed unification of Tracy High and TracyElementary school districts. An election is planned for 1996.
Site 300 of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is one of 17 possible sites as a location for a burial site of low-level radioactive and hazardous waste materials.
Services have been held for Edward August, 70, a longtime H.J. Heinz employee and a decorated Marine combat veteran of World War II.
Summer Henderson and Steve Anzo reigned as queen and king of TracyHigh School’s 2010 Homecoming.
50 years ago — 1970
A total of some 150 angry taxpayers filled the Portuguese Hall to hear more details about the recent increase in property taxes.
Army Sp. 5 Harlan Tomlinson has returned from duty in Vietnam. He will leave for new duty with an Army unit in Germany.
Two San Francisco 49ers, fullback Ken Willard and tackle Len Rhode, were guest speakers at the annual Sports Night sponsored by the Tracy Civic Athletic Club.
Rick James, a two-way starter, has been named Tracy Bulldogs “Player of the Week.”
Idie Williams captured first place in the Women’s 18-Holers handicap tournament at Tracy Golf and Country Club.
75 years ago — 1945
Army 1st Lt. Andrew Monroe has returned from duty in India, where he was a member of a B-24 bomber crew that flew high-level missions over enemy-held territory to take photos and gather intelligence information.
The first new Chevrolet since pre-war models in 1941 has arrived at Levand Buick-Chevrolet.
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Richard Wright has returned home after completing two years as a gunner on a B-17 bomber. His plane was shot down, and he was a prisoner of war.
100 years ago — 1920
Former Tracy attorney Bradford S. Crittenden has been elected to the California Assembly. He defeated his opponent by a lopsided margin.
A cast of more than 100 local residents is rehearsing for a performance of a musical comedy, “A Day at Coney Island.”
- Tracy Press archives
