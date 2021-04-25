This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Local restaurant owner Dave Helm appeared before the City Council to air a list of concerns about police and city management in Tracy.
Owners of Dick’s Newsstand on Central Avenue have closed the 63-year-old popular business without explanation.
Ina daCosta has been installed as new exalted ruler of the Tracy Elks Lodge. She is the first woman to lead the local fraternal organization.
A photo taken by Glenn Moore, photography editor of the Tracy Press, of a homeless man asking for money won first place in statewide composition.
The Tracy High Alumni Club is holding its 20th annual asparagus and tri-tip dinner in the new Tracy High cafeteria.
The board of directors of the Tracy Cemetery District is being enlarged from three to five members.
25 years ago — 1996
The Rev. Terry Kirschman has come to Tracy from Port Orchard, Wash., to be the new pastor of Tracy Community Church. He succeeds the Rev. Al Eden.
Measure R, a one-eighth percent sales tax increase, has been placed on the June 4 ballot to raise funds for the countywide library system.
City officials are urging Tracy residents to remove their movable basketball hoops from streets.
A cast of young dancers has performed “Alice in Wonderland” in Tracy Community Center.
Construction has been started on property across Naglee Road from the West Valley Mall for the Tracy Auto Plaza.
Natalie Pombo, daughter of Bob and Cindy Pombo, is a candidate for California Dairy Princess.
50 years ago — 1971
The Regional Water Quality Control Board has ordered the city of Tracy to begin employing more stringent sewage-discharge standards in order to halt the killing of oxygen-starved fish in Sugar Cut.
Wilfred Hagmeyer has retired from PG&E, ending a 43-year career with the public utility.
Local models displayed spring fashions in the Tracy Press Annual Spring Fashion Edition.
Wayne E. Sexton, the first director of civilian personnel at Defense Depot Tracy, has died at the age of 55 after a brief illness.
New Dodge Polaras patrol cars have arrived for use by the Tracy Police Department.
“Creature Ken” Nelson has established six new varsity swim records at Tracy High.
Tracy High junior Steve Jost has won the countywide public-speaking contest sponsored by the Native Daughters of the Golden West. He spoke on the life of Gen. George Patton, a native of California.
75 years ago — 1946
Tours of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory will be given April 25. That evening, H.J. “Jack” Heinz II, president and CEO of Heinz, will speak at a factory-opening dinner in the Tracy Inn Rose Room.
A Tracy High $600,000 bond issue carried by a vote of 315 to 54. The funds will be used for new buildings at the school.
Recently elected City Councilman John W. Stocking has been elected mayor on a 4-1 vote of the Council.
Lonnie Slayter and Jimmie Grebil have opened DeLuxe Cleaners and Dryers at 42 W. 10th St.
100 years ago — 1921
A petition is being passed scheduling an election to gain voter approval of bringing the New Jerusalem and Banta elementary school districts into the West Side Union High School District.
A freak April storm dropped snow on parts of the Tracy area.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.