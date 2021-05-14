10 years ago — 2011
Officers from several police agencies raided a farm north of Tracy and arrested four men on charges of possession of firearms and narcotics.
Tracy High’s frosh-soph girls’ soccer team has finished its season with a perfect 19-0 record and the San Joaquin Athletic Association championship.
A second farmers’ market has been opened Wednesday evenings at City Hall Plaza.
Former Tracy Mayor Richard Hastie has been named Tracy High Alumni of the Year. He graduated in 1947 and served as Tracy’s first directly-elected mayor.
Pamela Errecart has retired from the Tracy Unified School District, completing a career of 34 years as a teacher in Tracy.
25 years ago — 1996
Parents camped out over the weekend at Villalovoz Elementary School to ensure securing a place for their children in fall kindergarten classes.
More than 200 cars of a wide range of styles and vintages were on display at Dr. Powers Park during the sixth annual Picnic in the Park car show sponsored by the Tracy Clutch Burners auto club.
West High’s varsity baseball team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Manteca, 5-4, and stay in the hunt for the Valley Oak League title.
James Arnold has been named first valedictorian at West High, and Rosalie Bareng, salutatorian.
Vietnam veteran David Norris has been installed new commander of Tracy Post 1537, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Five members of a Rotary-sponsored Group Study Exchange Team from Queensland, Australia, are visiting Tracy for a week.
50 years ago — 1971
The last San Joaquin Daylight passenger train has pulled up to the Tracy Southern Pacific station. Tracyite Chester Wampler was the conductor.
Track and field teams from Senior Elementary and El Portal schools captured grade-level titles at the annual Junior Olympics held at Tracy High. One-time world sprint record-holder George Parker handed out awards.
Farmer Joe Tiago has been elected to a second one-year term as president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
James McLeod, who lost a seat on the Tracy High board by 8 votes, has requested a recount.
A small bi-wing plane constructed by inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution has made a successful maiden flight at Tracy Municipal Airport.
Diane Baca reigned as queen of Tracy Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.
75 years ago — 1946
Clarence W. “Pete” Peterson, a charter member of the Tracy Rotary Club, has been elected Rotary district governor.
German prisoners of war have departed the Tracy Quartermaster Sub-depot on Chrisman Road. As many as 800 POWs had been put work at the depot. They will now harvest crops and live in rural camps.
Joe Alvarez Jr. has returned home after serving in the U.S. Army on Okinawa and in Japan.
100 years ago — 1921
The 13,000-acre McLaughlin Tract northeast of Tracy has been purchased by A.O. Stewart of San Francisco. He plans to develop irrigation systems and sell only large sections of land.
Tom Mix is appearing in the movie, “Prairie Trails,” at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.