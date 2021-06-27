This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
A number of Tracy area residents headed for the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton for the opening of the 2011 version of the county fair.
Ali Carrigan, a 1998 Tracy High graduate, is a staff member of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. She trains operators of smaller research reactors.
Construction has started on new classrooms, a gymnasium and administrative offices at New Jerusalem School.
A late-season rain storm dropped a third of an inch of rain on the Tracy area, bringing the seasonal total to 13.44 inches, close to the seasonal average.
West High senior Cara McClain set a hammer-throw meet record of 162 feet, 4 inches at the Track and Field Youth Trials at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
25 years ago — 1996
Tracy temperatures hit 107 and 108 degrees on consecutive days.
Tracy High “Athletes of the Year” are David Manibusan, a two-way lineman on the Bulldog football team; Pilar Arroyo, a track and basketball standout; and Jen Chaney, who excelled in cross-country, basketball and softball.
The Heinz Hitch — eight black Percheron draft horses pulling an antique wagon, pulled into Tracy to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory in Tracy.
County supervisors vetoed annexation of two parcels of land to the city of Tracy in a dispute over sharing property taxes,
Lucia and Frank Silva are heading the IPFES committee leading the Portuguese society’s annual “festa.”
50 years ago — 1971
The City Council is considering selling a portion of Wainwright Village to a firm that will build low-rent and senior citizen apartments on the property.
Alvira Correia is reigning as queen of the Holy Ghost “festa” at the Portuguese Hall.
Sixty-four students from the Tracy area have graduated from San Joaquin Delta College.
At the Tracy Post Office, Larry Gentry has been promoted to be assistant postmaster, and John McDonald, superintendent of mails.
Processing tomatoes generated $9,117,916 in 1970, topping Tracy area agricultural income.
75 years ago — 1946
Bernice Alegre is queen of the Holy Ghost “festa” of the IPFES Portuguese society.
The City Council was told that more money is needed for water and sewer lines serving new housing developments in recently annexed Parker Acres.
Returning veterans of World War II are swelling the ranks of James McDermott Post, American Legion, with 40 new members.
Charles Clark, operator of the Terminal Grill at Sixth Street and Central Avenue, attended the Joe Louis-Billy Conn heavyweight boxing match in New York City.
100 years ago — 1921
City Trustees (City Council) are limiting the sale and use of firecrackers from July1-5.
The California State Bond Commission has given its approval to the sale of $200,000 in bonds to finance construction of the newly-formed Naglee-Burk Irrigation District.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.