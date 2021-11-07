10 years ago — 2011
San Joaquin County Supervisor Leroy Ornellas has announced he will be candidate for the California State Senate. Ornellas is a 66-year-old third-generation Tracy dairyman.
Construction of a new underground pipeline of the Hetch Hetchy Bay Area water system is passing through Tracy Golf and Country Club.
Millennium High’s football team is assured a playoff spot in Division V after defeating Big Valley Christian.
Phil Walter’s Bone Yard Terror Maze on Lincoln Boulevard was one of the most-popular Halloween displays in Tracy.
Don Ridolfi, a World War II Marine Corps veteran and retired Heinz employee, has celebrated his 90th birthday. He played in a local band for many years.
25 years ago — 1996
A poll of local students shows a two-to-one majority favors President Bill Clinton for re-election.
Tracyite Richard Pombo is seeking his third two-year term in Congress.
Tracy High quarterback David Brown hooked up with wide receiver Mike Fuller on three touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-3 win over Manteca’s East Union.
Dr. Tim Brown, a native of Tracy, has opened his chiropractic practice in the Frigard Chiropractic office on Grant Line Road.
Despite a discrimination and harassment suit filed by a city police officer, both sides of the city’s employee-management team report good relations exist.
50 years ago — 1971
Tracy High trustees have modified the school’s dress code by lifting the bans on blue jeans and hot pants for girls and tank tops and walking shorts for boys.
The Tracy Breakfast Lions Club has donated a duplicating machine to the Larch-Clover Community Center.
Loren Wade, a retired Shell Oil Co. pipeline employee, has cranked up two steam tractors to give local children rides.
Former high school football players are getting in shape to play in Tracy’s annual Farm-City Grid Classic.
Tomato growers from the Tracy and Brentwood areas gathered at the Tracy Inn for their annual post-harvest meeting.
75 years ago — 1946
A new Greyhound Bus Depot has been opened on West 11th Street just west of Walnut Street. The station includes a coffee shop with round-the-clock service.
Heavy frosts brought the Tracy record-breaking 1946 tomato harvest to a halt.
Retired California Highway Patrol Officer Eddie Hanson has died at the age of 51. He started patrolling Tracy area’s roads and highways in 1927 as the first CHP officer in this area.
100 years ago — 1921
With the continued arrival of new families in Tracy because of expansion of Southern Pacific operations here, a shortage of housing is facing Tracy.
James McDermott of American Legion is making plans for an Armistice Day parade in Tracy.
— Tracy Press archives
