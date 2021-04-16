This week in Tracy History
10 years ago — 2011
A number of teachers and students are protesting plans of the Tracy Unified School District’s board of trustees to reduce staffing and programs as a means of trimming the district’s budget deficit.
A 24-year-old Hayward man arrested by Tracy Police has been linked to seven graffiti incidents, mostly gang-related.
With a 5-2 win over the Lincoln Trojans, Tracy High’s baseball team grabbed a share of the San Joaquin Athletic Association league lead. Starting Tracy pitcher Jonah Wesely went all seven innings for the win.
The Bacchetti and Silva Dairy north of town has sold off its cows and has stopped producing milk.
Greyhound Lines is completing plans to move its Tracy depot from a vacant lot on Grand Line Road to the new Tracy Transit Station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
25 years ago — 1996
Kevin McCartney, the first executive director of the Tracy Boys and Girls Club, has announced he is leaving the Tracy youth organization to guide the development of a new Boys and Girls Club in Sacramento.
The Tracy Planning Commission has approved plans for a 558,000-square foot distribution center at the corner of MacArthur Drive and Pescadero Avenue.
Due to a lack of interest an Easter parade in the downtown has been canceled.
Tracy has the market, drive and talent to be one of the fastest-growing cities of its size in California, city officials have stated during a Tracy Chamber of Commerce-sponsored luncheon.
Salah Elbsfawy, new manager of the Holiday Theatres on West 11th Street, said the movie house is here to stay. (He was wrong.)
50 years ago — 1971
Lenor Madruga is making plans for a fashion show at the Tracy Inn. Local models will show fashions from thee Tracy stores.
Construction is underway on a new building at Tracy Cemetery to house an office and warehouse.
Don Yerian has broken ground for a new Yerian Tire Store building on West 11th Street.
Jack Stewart captured the singles, doubles and all-events titles at the city bowling tournament at the Tracy Bowl.
Greg Williamson took his second win of the season as the Tracy High baseball team downed visiting Edison, 6-1.
A three-month investigation by a Tracy Police undercover agent has resulted in the arrest of 10 Tracy youths charged with selling drugs.
75 years ago – 1946
Bill Larsen, J.W. Stocking and “Mick” Ratekin were elected to the City Council at the April municipal election.
Dr. R.L. Ruddkin, a Tracy dentist since 1934, has died. In 1927 he built a home and adjacent dental office on Parker Avenue, just north of Beverly Place. (The unique building still stands today.)
The H.J. Heinz Co. factory has started producing strained spinach for baby food in the new plant’s first trial run.
100 years ago — 1921
Two robbers entered the home of H.C. Lowe, a Western Pacific police officer, in Carbona, striking him over the head with a shoe, tying him up and taking his gun, badge and watch.
The Tracy Athletic Club is sponsoring five boxing bouts at the Portuguese Hall.
- Tracy Press archives
