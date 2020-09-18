This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Four Tracy teenagers were killed in a car crash on West Schulte Road. The car swerved off the road and landed upside down in an irrigation ditch.
Tracy High’s varsity water polo team bested crosstown rival West High.
Army Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Souza of Tracy was named “Drill Sergeant of the Cycle” at Fort Sill, Okla.
Students from the Lammersville School District topped all others from throughout San Joaquin County in standardized-test scores.
Tracy Golf and Country Club has revived the Tracy City Golf Tournament, according to Shaun McCarty, golf pro at TGCC.
25 years ago — 1995
Consolidation of the city and rural fire departments will depend on solving conflicts involving taxpayers and union members, chiefs of the two departments have warned.
Noel Parker has been installed as president of the Daybreak Soroptimist International Club of Tracy. She is a 1989 charter member of the club.
Tracyite Melvin Routt has returned home from Washington, D.C., where he was among veterans of World War II who had lunch with President Bill Clinton on the anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day. Routt is national commander of Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor.
The highly-rated Pittsburg High Pirates smashed the Tracy High Bulldogs, 61-14, in the opening game of the 1995 football season.
Tracy Rural Fire District’s new fire station has been officially opened at Schulte and Hansen roads.
50 years ago — 1970
A dress-code committee at Tracy High has recommended that girls be allowed to wear “dress pants” to school. Girls’ blue jeans will not be allowed.
John Zimmerman has completed seven weeks of basic training at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and is now among 1,410 members of the academy’s Class of 1974.
Greg Williamson, a 17-year-old Tracy High senior, has captured the men’s President’s Cup Tournament at Tracy Golf and Country Club.
Leslie E. “Les” Moyle, manger of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce for the past 2½ years, has resigned in order to seek a job with higher pay.
Tracy native Stan Overall has become sports information director at the University of California, Riverside.
75 years ago — 1945
Marine Tech. Sgt. William Hamilton has returned home after being freed from 44 months in a Japanese prison-of-war camp. Hamilton, a Marine pilot, was captured on Wake Island.
Tom and Lolly Hansen have taken over as new owners of the West Side Market. They bought the market, Tracy’s largest, from Gus Margaros and Jim Vlahos.
Army Air Forces Capt. Robert J. Connolly has received his discharge after serving as a fighter pilot in the Pacific Theater of War. He wears the Air Medal with nine oak-leaf clusters.
100 years ago — 1920
Former Tracy attorney Bradford Crittenden has won the Republican primary for a seat in the California Assembly. He received solid support in Tracy.
City trustees (City Council) have approved hiring a second police officer for nighttime patrol duties.
West Side Union High School has started its fall semester with 71 students. Late-registering students are expected to swell enrollment to 100.
- Tracy Press archives
