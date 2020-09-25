This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
A warm spell helped propel the harvest of canning tomatoes in Tracy area fields. A crop with average yields and quality fruit has been reported by local growers.
Larry and Elaine Conner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Maryellen Tally, who as a volunteer mother helped establish St. Bernard’s Catholic School in 1958 and later became school secretary, has died at the age of 80.
Greyhound Lines is determining the possibility of moving its Tracy station from a convenience store on Grant Line Road to the new Tracy Transit Station.
The Tracy-based Centro Valley Eagles have reached the regional finals of the National Star Soccer League.
Health-screening and information booths were busy places at the Community Health and Resources Fair sponsored by Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
25 years ago — 1995
Tom Tillotson, a Tracyite who is a research chemist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, will represent LLNL for a year of aerogel research at the University of Wuerzburg in Germany.
Tracy’s Downtown Revitalization Task Force is hiring a contract employee to help facilitate programs geared at making the downtown a more successful business and entertainment district.
A corn field at Dell’Osso Farms in the Mossdale area is being turned into a Halloween Scream Park.
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District have given their approval to the establishment of a new Informational Services and Educational Technology Department.
Services have been held for Billie Simms, 80, retired food-service director of Tracy Public Schools.
50 years ago — 1970
A strike by members of several railroad workers ended after 16 hours; operations in the Tracy Southern Pacific yard resumed.
Junior David Kaiser has been “a terror” in early practice sessions of the Tracy High varsity football team, reports Press sports editor Larry Minner. Kaiser is a 160-pound linebacker.
Ellen Anderson, a 17-year-old Tracy High senior, has been named a semi-finalist in the 1969-70 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Heldar Avelar, pile-driving fullback, has been elected season captain for the Tracy High Bulldogs.
Inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution have completed constructing a bi-wing stunt plane.
Tracy’s second annual downtown sidewalk bazaar featured home-made items produced by members of non-profit organizations.
75 years ago — 1945
Marine Pfc. Chet McCusker has been liberated from a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines. He was captured when the Philippines fell in 1942.
The Tracy Bowl on West 11th Street will begin its third season on Oct. 1, according to Pop Cotton, general manager.
A new building constructed on Central Avenue is housing the offices of Dr. G.C. Rollins, Tracy optometrist. (The building is now the office of attorney Sidney Alegre.)
Hazel McDonald and Velma Moorman are the new owners of the Little Flower Shop on Holly Drive.
Army Tech. Sgt. Jack Blankenship has returned from Europe, where as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, he made four combat jumps, landing in Sicily, France, Holland and Germany.
100 years ago — 1920
Tracy public schools opened their 1920-21 school year Sept. 13. Total enrollment for all grade levels is 400 pupils.
A movement is afoot to include the New Jerusalem and Banta school districts in the West Side Union High School District.
A power shortage has caused PG&E to turn off electricity to outdoor signs in Tracy.
-Tracy Press archives
