This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Tracy disc golfers Sam Aldrich and Dan Corbett competed in the open division of the Disc Golf Association 2011 World championships at Cal State Monterey Bay.
The Mountain House Branch Library became the home of the Youth Advisory Committee’s summer tutoring program.
The Tracy Republican Women’s Club was host for its annual shooting day at the Manteca Sportsman Club on Airport Way.
New technology developed by Combined Solar Technologies of Tracy is turning olive-pit waste into biofuel for the Musco Olive Company’s olive-processing plant’s power plant.
Graveside services were held in Haywad for Peter Hernandez, 84, former Tracy auto dealer and real estate agent.
25 years ago — 1996
Construction has been started on a shopping center at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Schulte Road. A Lucky Food Center (now Save Mart) will be the anchor store.
Rob Whitly of Tracy has received a $20,000 college scholarship from Walmart.
Joanne Souchek is ready to start her year as president of Inner Wheel, a women’s service organization.
Jefferson School District Superintendent Ellen Hancock has been named “Administrator of the Year” by the California School Administrators Association.
Professionals who can offer classes to adults or children are being sought by the Tracy Parks and Community Services Department.
50 years ago — 1971
Mayor Richard Hastie has voiced criticism of the Southern Pacific for being difficult to deal with in a number of dealings with the city of Tracy.
The Tracy Press has become one of the first newspapers in California to be printed on newsprint recycled by the Garden State Paper Co. of Pomona,
Gloria Bacchetti, whose family grows tomatoes, has shared her recipes with Tracy Press readers for cooking with tomatoes.
Tracy vintage auto enthusiast Ernest Louis is busy restoring a 1925 Willys Knight in his Richard Drive garage.
Tom Pombo, a leader in the Tracy High Future Farmers of America chapter, has been nominated to receive the American Farmer Degree at the FFA National Convention in Kansas City, Mo. Pombo is now attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Services have been held for Rinaldo J. Marccini, 80, a retired Carbona area farmer who had been a trustees of the Jefferson School District for 40 years.
75 years ago — 1946
The Vernalis camp that once housed German prisoners of war working in Tracy fields during World War II is now being used to house migrant farm workers.
Tracy Justice of the Peace Fen L. Jackson has been elected president of the San Joaquin County Division of the California justice of the Peace and Constables Association.
Councilman Tom Eagan is recovering from injuries suffered when attacked from behind while walking near his home.
100 years ago — 1921
Attendance at West Side Union High School has increased to total 90 students at the beginning of the new school year.
City trustees (city council) are still awaiting word from the State highway Commission on plans to help Tracy resurface Highway 50 through Tracy on 11th Street.
The West Side Fruit Market has opened on Central Avenue.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.