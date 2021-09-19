This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Most Tracy events planned for the weekend after the 9/11 attack are going on as scheduled — with a difference. For example, the Mexican Independence Day events in Lincoln Park added a fund-raising event for Red Cross assistance for families of the 9/11 victims.
District lines for elected Tracy area representatives were altered following the tabulation of 2000 Census figures. Rep. Richard Pombo’s 11th Congressional District, created in 1992, keeps Tracy in the district but adds Dublin and San Ramon in the Tri-Valley area.
The West Valley Mall has joined the “We Care America” program to raise funds for the Red Cross programs in the New York.
Randall Bradley, a member of the Tracy Planning Commission, has resigned after taking on additional duties at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he is assistant fire chief.
25 years ago — 1996
After months of rumors, Sears officials has finally announced that a Sears store will be located in the West Valley Mall. Opening is scheduled for the fall of 1997.
Services have been held for James A. “Jim” Baird, 81, retired quality-control manager of the H.J. Heinz Co.
West High’s boys’ soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 win over Franklin of Stockton.
The Tracy Sports Club (now In-Shape City) is adding a $350,000 gymnasium with six basketball hoops.
Kindergarten-through-eighth grade teachers in Tracy have voted to accept a 7.25% increase in pay as a key element of their new contract.
50 years ago — 1971
Retired J.C. Penney store manager Jack Swan has resigned from the Tracy City Council after serving three years. He cited illness as the reason. Verner Hanson, who has been a member of the planning commission, has been appointed to replace him.
Tracy High trustees are debating whether Tracy High School will remain the district’s lone high school or a second campus should be constructed. (It was, and it became West High.)
Sister Caritas, a former teacher at St. Bernard’s School, has been named principal of the St. Bernard’s School of Religion.
Lenor Madruga is holding a Friday noon-hour fashion show at the Tracy Inn with styles from The Mart and Reed’s.
Adrian Fondse, a Ripon area farmer and president of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation, has announced he will be a candidate for county supervisor.
Jim Butler scored his second hole-in-one in a year at Tracy Golf and Country Club. His newest ace was on the 195-yard fourth hole.
75 years ago — 1946
Judge Goodwin J. Knight of Los Angeles campaigned for lieutenant governor in Tracy, (He was later elected governor.)
Norman Ritter is student body president as Tracy High launches its new school year with 519 students.
A new fire alarm system that automatically sends the address of a fire sent to the fire station from one of the fire boxes has been installed, according to Chief Roxy Hudson.
Tracy High’s varsity football team is getting ready for its opening game of the 1946 season on Sept. 27, hosting Crockett High.
100 years ago — 1921
The body of Army Pvt. James McDermott, the only Tracy serviceman killed by enemy action in France during World War I, is arriving this week in New York and will come to Tracy by train. A military burial service will be conducted by the American Legion post named in his honor.
William Pope of Tracy was killed when the car in which he was a passenger was struck by a Santa Fe train at a crossing in Stockton.
- Tracy Press archives
