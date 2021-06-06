This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Janet Thiessen, the first woman to be Tracy’s chief of police, has resigned, effective July 8. She said she needed to spend more time with family business.
Services have been held for Cliff Burchett, 95, a supervisor at Defense Depot Tracy and a leader of Tracy Community Church.
With the help of the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Tracy Police arrested ranking members of the local Norteno street gang.
Mountain House hosted its Fifth Annual Kite Festival at Central Community Park.
25 years ago — 1996
Tracy Police have arrested a suspect in the Eastside Burglar case. The 37-year-old suspect was on parole for burglary when arrested.
Trustees of the Tracy Joint Union High School District are considering moving Duncan-Russell High from Grant Line Road to the West Park School campus. (The continuation school is now called Stein High.)
Graduating seniors at Tracy High who are winners of Bank of America Achievement Awards trophies are Rita Ng, liberal arts; Amar Nijagal, science and math; Lori Burch, fine arts; and Sam Crivello, applied arts.
A new city ordinance has banned alcohol from all 31 city parks.
Rain has dampened the cherry harvest in Tracy area orchards.
Ron Anderson, a former representative of wholesale food firms, is the new operator of the Tracy Inn restaurant.
50 years ago — 1971
A fungus disease is attacking Modesto Ash trees in a number of Tracy residential neighborhoods.
Tracy race driver Fred Hunt drove his bright orange “8-Ball” hardtop to a win at Stockton’s 99 Speedway.
“Creature Ken” Nelson won the Nathan Wandruff Award as the outstanding member of the Tracy High swim team. He holds 10 varsity swim records.
Some 1,500 persons devoured 4,500 pancakes at the annual Firemen’s Breakfast at the Tracy Firehouse.
Pat Bachetti led the procession as valedictorian to begin the Tracy High graduation ceremony. Mike Pereira was salutatorian.
75 years ago — 1946
Twelve deputy sheriffs raided a cockfight on Stewart Tract near Mossdale. Some 100 men were fined $50 each.
A meeting in the old Central School building has started the ball rolling toward the establishment of a coordinating council to plan community activities.
Chief of Police Evan Wyman has promised the City Council that after several fights took place tight security will be employed at dances held in the American Legion Hall on West 10th Street.
Joyce Horstkorta was valedictorian of the Tracy High Class of 1946, which included 78 students receiving diplomas.
100 years ago — 1921
Tracy and Brentwood posts of American Legion combined forces to hold Memorial Day services at the Tracy Cemetery.
The Bank of Italy (later the Bank of America) has purchased controlling interest in the American Bank, which has had a branch office in Tracy. The bank was originally the West Side Bank of Tracy.
The Bone Dry Cabaret Show and Jazz Dance drew a full house at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
- Tracy Press archives
