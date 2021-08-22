This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Tracy residents living near school are experiencing the traffic congestion connected to the opening of the new school term.
A man and a woman are recovering in a local hospital from wounds suffered in a car-to-car shooting on West Mount Diablo Avenue.
Mountain House officials have launched a hunt for applicants for manager of the Mountain Community Services District.
A federal grand jury has indicted a 32-year-old Tracy man on charges of transporting 100 pounds of methamphetamine through Merced.
Singer Kellie Pickler has been selected to open the 2011-2012 performance season at the Grand Theatre.
Former San Jose Earthquakes standout Troy Dayak, a Tracy resident, is conducting practices for a girls’ soccer team.
25 years ago — 1996
IncumbentCity Council members Brent Ives and Barbara Matthews have filed for re-election at the Nov. 5 general election.
TracyUnifiedSchool District plans to cut the size of classes in the lower grades.
Debbie Nelson, an all-American softball player at SacramentoState and former head softball coach at San JoseState, plans to open a sports academy in Tracy.
Jack Lynch has opened Tracy Books used bookstore at 76 W. 10th St.
Barbara Giambastini has been elected new president of Tracy Soroptimist International Daybreak.
Jon Richey is the new associate pastor and youth minister at GraceBaptistChurch.
Temperatures hit 106 degrees as Tracy experienced a mid-summer heat wave.
50 years ago — 1971
Tracy 4-H Club and FFA members are getting ready to enter their animals in San Joaquin County Fair judging.
J. Roscoe Granger, chief construction engineer of the Tracy Pumping Plant of the Central Valley Project 20 years ago, has retired from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Tiago Farms, behind the two-hit pitching of Brian Mizuno, has captured the American League youth baseball championship.
Negotiations between the city of Tracy and firefighters have not resulted in an agreement. A state negotiator has been called in to break the impasse.
Army Specialst Four Larry Brasiel has been awarded his second Army Commendation Medal while serving with the 17th Air Calvary in Vietnam.
Construction has started on the new administration building at Defense Depot Tracy on Chrisman Road.
75 years ago — 1946
Mexican National farm workers have arrived in Tracy to begin hand-picking tomatoes, which is a record crop of 10,700 acres.
The city planning commission is considering changing the numbering system of Tracy streets.
A special census will be held in Tracy to update the city’s population, which was 4,042 in 1940. The annexation of Parker Acres in 1944 has dramatically increased the number of residents.
100 years ago — 1921
A decision by the State Highway Commission on the issue of state support for rebuilding Highway 50 through Tracy (11th Street) is expected soon.
W.G. Lang has established a large dairy near Bethany. The dairy has 180 cows.
- Tracy Press archives
