This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Volunteers built a wooden ramp to the home of Leo and Angela Smith in the Oasis Trailer Court after learning of a theft that devastated the elderly couple.
High winds fueled the fire that swept through 400 acres of hillside land west of Tracy.
Bailey Vollbrecht was the grand champion of walk/jog/trot 18-and-under division at the San Joaquin County 4-H Show in Stockton. She will next compete at the California State Fair in Sacramento.
Paul Sensibaugh, general manager of the Mountain House Community Services District, has announced he is retiring in January, ending 40 years of service with governmental agencies.
Andrea Silva has been named the new principal of Wanda Hirsch Elementary School. She had been principal of an elementary school in Hayward.
City Manager Leon Churchill has been installed as president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
25 years ago — 1996
The 50th anniversary of Tracy’s H.J. Heinz Co. factory was celebrated with the unveiling of a plaque in front of the factory, which was opened in 1946. The Heinz Hitch horse-drawn wagon was on hand. A luncheon followed at the Portuguese Hall.
Sixteen students from Tracy earned medals at the Special Olympics held on the UC Berkeley campus.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has launched a five-week campaign to increase its membership.
Jean Shipman, the coordinator for Tracy Interfaith Ministries, has been named winner of the Soroptimist International’s Woman of Distinction Award.
Rep. Richard Pombo (R-Tracy) doesn’t feel he has enough support in the House of Representatives to pass his bill to amend the Endangered Species Act.
50 years ago — 1971
Jim Fiack, a Tracy High graduate who has become an all-league baseball catcher for UC Davis, has been drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, but Fiack has turned down a contract to remain at Davis in order to play baseball and football.
Navy Lt. (j.g.) Walter Patteson Jr. has received the wings of a naval aviator at Corpus Christy, Texas.
Retired Constable Ben Canale Jr., has died at the age of 67. He was constable for Tulare Township for 36 years.
The Mi Ranchito Saints snapped an eight-game losing streak by defeating the Modesto Lobos, 6-2. Mike Ortega led the Saints in hitting, including a home run.
Two Tracyites, Bill Peitz and Jack Patterson, have been recognized by the California Highway Patrol for rescuing three young Modestans from their overturned car in a slough.
75 years ago — 1946
George DeLap, secretary-treasurer of the Tracy Softball Association, has resigned to return to high school coaching in Echo, Oregon.
Leroy Fisk is the new commander of James McDermott Post, American Legion.
Robert Nyren has been discharged as a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.
100 years ago — 1921
The Tracy Cooperative League store has doubled its business in the past year.
Fourth of July traffic passing through town on 11th Street kept businesses on the street busy.
- Tracy Press archives
