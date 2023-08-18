10 years ago — 2013
Construction is on the way for Tracy’s newest McDonalds, which will be located on East 11th Street near East Street. Construction is scheduled to be completed the first week in October.
Construction is on the way for Tracy’s newest McDonalds, which will be located on East 11th Street near East Street. Construction is scheduled to be completed the first week in October.
The Tracy Futbol Club under 11 girls’ soccer team came away from the annual Breakers Cup soccer tournament in Aptos with a first-place trophy.
The Tracy City Center Association held its first “State of the District” program at the Grand Theatre.
Capt. John Espinoza has retired from the Tracy Police Department, ending 18 years with the department.
Handball players from up and down the West Coast competed in the World Players of Handball series at the West High courts.
25 years ago — 1998
David Hopman and Jeff Bischofberger are heading for Orlando, Florida, to compete in the water polo competition of the Junior Olympics.
The California Dry Bean Festival held its 12th annual event in downtown Tracy. An estimated 60,000 people took part in the three-day celebration, and 220 runners competed in the festival’s 10K and 5K races.
It’s been hot in recent days when the temperature hit 108 degrees.
Developers interested in receiving slots in building quotas are finding far more requests than there are slots available.
Tracy’s Britany Daniels captured the gold medal in the 800-meter run at the Junior Olympics championships in Seattle.
50 years ago — 1973
A meat shortage has arrived in Tracy with beef in especially short supply. At the Elks Club, however, spaghetti and meatballs were in full supply during the annual “Italian Night” dinner.
Dale Curl, a longtime Tracy Defense Depot employee, remembers working with German prisoners of war at the depot during World War II. There were some 600 German POWs at the depot. Most had been captured in North Africa and Normandy, France.
The Tiago Chicks dumped Helms Tractor, 8-5, to post a 3-0 record in women’s city league softball action. Photographer Ken Smith has been appointed to the city planning commission, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Maynard Aaby.
Ken Towns, pro at Tracy Golf and Country Club, has qualified for the Professional Golfers Association Championship in Cleveland.
100 years ago — 1923
Tracyites filled the new Grand Theatre on opening night.
Fred Nissen, a Southern Pacific switchman, was killed instantly when he fell beneath the wheels of a moving freight car in the Tracy SP yard.
- Tracy Press archives
