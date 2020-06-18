This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy FFA and 4-H Club members are busy entering livestock and other exhibits at the San Joaquin County Fair, which is observing its 150th anniversary.
Tracy Mayor Brent Ives and his wife, Lynda, have returned from Japan, where Brent, a member of the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, took a close look at Japan’s Shinkansen high-speed rail system.
Former Tracy High tennis standout Quinn O’Brien, entering his junior year at Chico State, is teaching tennis to youths enrolled in a Tracy Recreation Department program.
Dennis Smith is the new president of the Tracy Lions Club.
Depray Celestine, former Tracy High Bulldog standout, was named outstanding offensive player as a running back for the winning North team in the annual Lions All Star Football game played in Stockton.
In approving the 2010-11 fiscal year budget, trustees of the Tracy Unified School District finalized $12.5 million in budget cuts and layoffs.
25 years ago — 1995
Two Tracy High seniors have won National Merit Scholarships based on their SAT scores. Shanon Pierce will attend Stanford, and Jed Leachman, Hope College.
A group of homeowners opposed to the city’s plan to raise landscaping and lighting district fees has promised to mount a campaign to stop the increases from taking effect.
Louie Galli has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club for his support of club projects, especially the club’s food trailer and cioppino dinner.
An informal phone survey has shown strong community support for the merger of the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school districts, reports Superintendent Keith Larick.
The campaign to recall Assemblyman Mike Machado, D-Linden, has qualified for a special election, tentatively scheduled in August.
Tracy High softball standout Brooke Bernardoni has received a full scholarship to Fresno State University.
50 years ago — 1970
Postmaster Blythe Richards, a veteran of 47 years with the U.S. Postal Service, has announced he is retiring. He has been Tracy postmaster since 1954.
Warren Harrison, 63, assistant superintendent of the Holly Sugar Factory, was killed in an automobile crash on the northern edge of Stockton.
All four Reich brothers — Ron, Harold, Gary and David — have become Eagle Scouts at the same time during a ceremony at the Elks Lodge. Their father, Roland Reich, is a longtime Boy Scout adult leader in the Carbona area.
Tracy High teams won 12 of the 23 Valley Oak League titles in the past year.
John Zimmerman has been named the outstanding member of Tracy High’s Valley Oak League champion tennis team. He also won the Blanket Award as the Class of 1970’s outstanding athlete.
The annual champagne social of the Wishing Well Chapter of Children’s Home Society attracted 400 people to the garden of the Alfred and Mary Souza home on Bird Road.
Summer classes are beginning in Tracy schools; 2,600 students are enrolled.
75 years ago — 1945
The public has been invited to tour the construction, now underway, at the H.J. Heinz Co. factory. The plant is being constructed by the Bechtel Corp.
Al Petrig, active in the Young Men’s Institute of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, has been elected to the state YMI board.
Army Pfc. Frank Delgadillo has returned from duty in the Pacific. He took part in the battles of Attu and Marshall Islands as a member of the 7th Infantry Division.
100 years ago — 1920
Work has been started on West Park School being constructed on West 10th Street.
West Side Union High School’s baseball team has completed its 1920 season with a perfect 8-0 record.
The Tracy Delicatessen has opened its doors across from City Hall on Central Avenue.
— Tracy Press archives
