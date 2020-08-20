This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Nate Perry and his father, Joe Perry, will coach the West High boys soccer team this fall.
Trustees of the Jefferson School District have voted to place a $35 million bond issue on the November ballot to fund improvements to schools in the district.
There will be no election in November for trustees of the Tracy Unified School District. Five open seats on the board attracted only five candidates.
Questa School, the newest K-8 school in the Lammersville School District, has been opened in Mountain House.
The Tracy City Council has approved working in partnership with an expanded citizens group to operate the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
The South County Fire Authority, which includes Tracy Fire Department and Tracy Rural Fire Protection District, has reported that 77% of the time, at last one crew arrived at a fire scene within five minutes of the fire’s report to dispatchers.
25 years ago — 1995
More than $100,000 worth of damage has been caused by a fire in a two-story home on Lincoln Boulevard.
A San Francisco financial firm is being hired by the city of Tracy to sell off non-performing investments.
Four Tracy teachers are among 60 spending four to eight weeks of their summer vacation doing research at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Dr. Sunil Patel, an internist, is the new chief of the medical staff at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
The recent California Dry Bean Festival attracted close to 30,000 people to the downtown Tracy venue, according to Leslie Hamrick, festival coordinator.
Services have been held for Dr. Erwin Henning, 84, a Tracy physician for 36 years,
50 years ago — 1970
Tracy’s continuation high school has been named for two Tracy Vietnam war servicemen killed in action — Richard Duncan and Donnie Russell. (The school is now located on the Stein campus of the Tracy Unified School District.)
Pay increases ranging from about $600 to $1,800 have been granted to high school and elementary teachers by school trustees.
The 1970 canning-tomato harvest has started in fields throughout the Tracy area. Growers are receiving $25 per ton.
Owens-Illinois is launching a clear-glass bottle purchasing plan as part of its glass recycling effort.
Industrial and agricultural products of the Tracy district are on display in the Tracy exhibit at the San Joaquin County Fair in Stockton.
Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie McGuire have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 4, 1920, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and moved to Tracy in 1944.
A new city hall and corporation yard are at the top of the list of city improvements discussed by the City Council in a special meeting.
75 years ago — 1945
The mill at the Denver Milling and Products Co., destroyed in a recent fire, will be back in full operation with 60 days, according to company officials.
Army Pfc. Gerrald Culbert and Cpl. Joseph Hunt were aboard the Queen Elizabeth when it arrived in New York Harbor from Europe.
Angelo Davanis has left for San Diego to begin U.S. Navy boot camp.
100 years ago — 1920
Tracy residents are active in supporting the candidacy of Bradford S. Crittenden for the State Assembly. He is a onetime attorney in Tracy.
A meeting in Tracy was held for people interested in forming an irrigation district in the Banta and Carbona districts south and east of town.
Members of the Tracy American Legion Post are making plans to change the post’s name to James McDermott Post in honor of the only Tracy-area serviceman killed in action in France during World War I.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.