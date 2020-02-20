This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Mostafa Asefi, a 2004 West High graduate, was a starting guard for Afghanistan’s national basketball team that captured the title of the South Asian Olympic games with a 65-64 win over India.
The Bolte siblings, Kashan, 7, and Kohle, 5, are appearing in a number of television commercials and on TV shows.
Tracy High’s Academic Decathlon team took second place among 19 teams entered in the countywide competition. Natalie Craig, a member of the team, took first overall.
Initial plans for a Tracy water park include a 52-meter Olympic-sized pool as a main feature.
Tracy High’s wrestling team captured its fifth San Joaquin Athletic Association title when scores from league matches and the championship tournament were combined.
25 years ago — 1995
A review of finances for Tracy Public Schools has shown the combined high school and elementary districts’ finances are more troubled than first believed. Trustees are promising to make “tough decisions” to cut deficit spending.
West High’s basketball team is tied atop the Valley Oak League standings after posting a 52-50 win over Sonora.
The D.R. Good distribution center on MacArthur Drive is closing, putting 130 employees out of work.
John Jones, supervisor of the city’s water treatment plant at Tracy Municipal Airport, has died at the age of 48.
A Tracy park named for longtime Vernalis farmer Ed Thoming was dedicated in south Tracy.
50 years ago — 1970
Tracy High’s experiment with a “flexible days” program has been launched. The program was altered after teachers asked for changes in the original plans.
The Tracy High speech team won both the “A” and “B” divisions of the Yosemite Forensic League tournament in Lodi, posting a combined score 47 points greater than the nearest competition.
Candy Kimball has been elected student body president at Senior Elementary School.
The Tracy High lab band earned a “superior” rating at the California Music Educator Bay Section Festival at UC Berkeley.
Michael E. Locke, a 26-year-old planner with the San Joaquin County Planning Department, has been named Tracy’s new planning director. (He later became city manager.)
75 years ago — 1945
George Albano twitched the twine for 14 points to lead the Tracy High Bulldogs to a 35-28 win over Orestimba High of Newman.
The first shipment of 1945 asparagus has been sent from the farm of A. Dell’Osso in the Mossdale area.
L.H. Crowe of Stockton has purchased the Banta Machine Shop from Joe Widmer.
Lindsay Cochran, chairman of the Tracy Growers Association, presided at a meeting at Tracy High to discuss the farm labor situation.
100 years ago — 1920
The Spanish flu has taken the life of Mrs. Grace Krohn, 21, who had been married to Johannes Krohn for only three months.
The State Highway Commission has urged Tracy leaders to plant shade trees along Highway 50 near Tracy.
Two Southern Pacific brakeman working between Tracy and Sacramento were arrested for stealing merchandise from boxcars.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.