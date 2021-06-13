This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The Banta School District was ranked at the most-generous district in the county for salary and benefits granted to district trustees. Tracy Unified came in third.
Ursula Luna-Reynosa, the city’s economic development director for four years, has resigned her job here to take a similar position in Vallejo.
Workers have started the renovation of Mountain View Middle School as part of the program to upgrade all Tracy Unified School District’s facilities.
West High graduate Kerry Jenkins has been drafted in the 38th round of the Major League Baseball draft. He has been assigned to play in the outfield for the Yakima Bears of the Northwest League.
Tracy High science teacher Kirk Brown has been named San Joaquin County’s “Teacher of the Year.”
25 years ago — 1996
The first Keena Turner Golf Tournament, held at Tracy Golf and County Club, raised $10,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy.
Staples will establish a 24,000-square-foot store in the Tracy Marketplace shopping center off Grant Line Road.
Rita Ng has been named valedictorian of Tracy High’s Class of 1996. Amar Nijagal is salutatorian.
Construction has started for Tracy Chevrolet, the first dealership at the Tracy Auto Plaza. Stan Morri Ford is scheduled to follow soon.
Gasoline prices are averaging $1.50 per gallon of unleaded (half the price of today.)
Plans have been announced to create an entertainment center including restaurants and a night club, in the old Penney’s building at 10th and B streets. (The plans, however, did not lead to development.)
50 years ago — 1971
Jack Fisher, a partner in Tracy Auto Parts and a community volunteer for 25 years, has been named “Mr. Tracy.” Fisher’s name was announced at the annual Chamber Dinner in the Tracy Inn Gold Room. He has been especially active in raising funds for Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
The City Council has taken an option to buy 37 acres of land in south Tracy for a city corporation yard and park.
Luis Gonzalez, an American Field Service student from Colombia in 1965-66, has received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Dakota.
Tracy High hurdler Fred Sherwood and long-jumper Leroy Hawkins are heading to the state track and field championship meet at UCLA after winning their events at the Sac-Joaquin Section finals in Modesto.
75 years ago — 1946
Carlos Sousa, an official at many high school sports events in this county, has been named winner in the close race for sheriff of San Joaquin County.
Earl Warren, Republican attorney general, won the California governorship by winning both Republican and Democratic primary races.
A group of Tracy area almond and walnut growers appeared at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce protesting the importation of Mediterranean nuts while California nuts have a difficult time competing.
Barber Cecil Rich told the Tracy Lions Club of his experience, as a Navy crewman about the Gambler Bay, an attack aircraft carrier sunk by a large Japanese naval force off the Philippines.
100 years ago — 1921
The City Council has decided to ask the State Division of Highways to help in paving of 11th Street, which is a segment of U.S. 50.
The two-day Pentecostal Celebration of the Tracy area Portuguese community had the largest attendance ever, according to SES officers.
Eleven high school seniors received diplomas during West Side Union High School graduation ceremonies.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.