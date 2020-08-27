This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Smoke bombs, loaded guns and ski masks were found in a car in the Raley’s parking lot belonging to a man arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a fraudulent check at the nearby Wells Fargo Bank.
A Stockton man is being sought by police in connection with the killing of Tracyite Lou David Lynch, who was shot multiple times in front of a house in a residential neighborhood.
The Tracy Futbol Club’s Blaze took first place in the under-11 girls soccer tournament in Burlingame.
Trustees of the Tracy Unified School District have voted to name the football stadium at John C. Kimball High School after Don Nicholson, longtime coach and athletic director at Tracy High School.
25 years ago — 1995
William Mason Gates, the last Tracy doughboy of World War I, has died at the age of 100. The retired Southern Pacific roadmaster served as an enlisted man in France.
The new Tracy Materials Recovery Center at the end of MacArthur Drive has gone into operation. It is operated by Tracy Delta Disposal Service under contract with the city of Tracy.
Bo Barker, the city of Tracy’s first information systems manager, has started work to bring order to the city’s hodgepodge of computer programs and devices.
Tracy High wrestlers Michael Delaney and Danny Mariero placed first and third in their respective weight classes at the California State Games in San Diego.
The City Council has approved a proposal to add teeth to the city’s curfew ordinance that bans youths from being out alone after 11 p.m.
The City Council has also agreed to allocate $130,000 to provide the city’s share of financing a new airport master plan.
50 years ago — 1970
Dave Misquez hurled the first softball no-hitter of the year to lead R&B Trucking to a 7-0 win over first-half champion 61 Club.
Defense Depot Tracy has become a pioneer in developing and deploying Milvans, a military version of the commercial container used to ship military supplies to Vietnam.
The Tracy exhibit at the San Joaquin County Fair has won first place in its division and placed fifth in sweepstakes judging.
The county planning commission, on a 3-2 vote, turned down a proposal to put a flea market in the old Kellogg warehouse in Carbona.
Tracy orchardist Rodney Peterman has developed a new walnut variety called “Westside.”
Tracy High football players are running up and down the hills of Corral Hollow Canyon to get in shape for the 1970 season.
75 years ago — 1945
A fire swept through the Koehnen bee farm on Highway 50 west of town, causing an estimated $15,000 in damage.
Army Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Winizky, former manager of the local Sprouse-Reitz variety store, has returned from two years of duty with the U.S. Persian Gulf Command in Tehran, Iran.
Army Technician 4th Class Martin Bronich has completed 21 months of overseas duty with an infantry unit of the 9th Army involved in combat in Normandy, France, and into Germany.
100 years ago — 1920
Jack Baier, a local electrician, was killed when a pole fell on him.
Work is beginning on a project to improve the Altamont Pass Road between Tracy and Livermore.
A heat wave in the Central Valley has sent the temperature in Tracy up to 108 degrees.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.