This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
The county has secured 100 acres of potential park land located north of Tracy near the closed Holly Sugar Corp. factory. So far, the county doesn’t have sufficient funds to develop the property.
West High senior tight end Rami Booth was named winner of the John C. Kimball Award as the most-valuable player on the Wolf Pack football team.
Manuel and Georgiana Leonardo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with travel and a family gathering.
Realtor Eric Boehm is selling a 3-bedroom home in Hidden Lake for $259,000.
Brighter Christmas completed collecting food and clothing for distribution before Christmas to families in need. It was the Tracy charity’s best year ever.
West High’s girls’ basketball team captured the championship of Tracy Winter Classic with a 72-61 win over Weston Ranch High of Stockton.
25 years ago — 1995
Ken Yasui, who has been instrumental in establishing youth exchanges with Tracy’s sister city, Memuro, Japan, has been named Tracy’s “Citizen of the Year.”
Christmas trees on display at the Tracy Historical Museum project a look of an “old-time Christmas,” according to Dolores Gomes, president of the West Side Pioneer Association.
“Inmates” posting “bail” at the Brighter Christmas jail generated $12,958 for the local charity which provides food and toys to families in need.
Local inventor Joe Newman has developed a lightweight detachable kick-stand that also can lock a bicycle.
Virginia Camacho-Nickles, executive vice president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce for the past year, has resigned.
Curt Hagedorn paced the West High Wolf Pack to 55-42 basketball victory over cross-town rival Tracy High.
50 years ago — 1970
A robber carrying a brown paper bag and possibly a gun held up the office of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. The clerk filled up the bag and handed it to the robber.
Tracy High’s Dave Dooman, competing at 138 pounds, and heavyweight Tom McClure won championships at the Tracy Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Deuel Vocational Institution is not likely to be one of the state prisons to be shut down in the coming year, said DVI Supt. L.N. Patterson. (DVI won’t be as fortunate in the coming years.)
The ribbon was cut Dec. 21, 1970, to open the North Tracy Bypass (Interstate 205). It is the second leg of what has become “The Tracy Triangle” in TV traffic reports.
Ed Kaiser has been elected president of the Tracy Golf and Country Club.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Air Force Capt. Fred Sattler has returned home after 23 months of overseas duty, including service as a squadron commander in Europe and Asia.
Cpl. Robert Sipe has been discharged from the Army at Camp Beal after serving 17 months in the South Pacific.
A “New Year’s Eve Frolic” is planned at the Arlington Hall on Sixth Street. A 12-piece band will provide music.
100 years ago — 1920
Special Christmas services are planned at a number of Tracy churches.
The California Railroad Commission has been petitioned to approve opening a new road crossing east of Bethany and west of Tracy.
Kulolias Native Hawaiians will perform musical selections from “The paradise of the Pacific” at the Arlington Hall.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.