This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The Tracy Courthouse in CivicCenter on East 10th Street will be closed in October as a budget-cutting measure.
Tracy elementary school physical education teacher Jill Toepfer will run in the Nike Women’s Marathon in San Francisco.
Rudy Mason has scheduled the 11th annual Old School Reunion for July 30 in McDonaldPark.
Larry Fragoso is heading a crew of 30 volunteers in the process of renovating the GuadalupeCenter building on First Street.
Dr. Ernest Makino, a local veterinarian who served as trustee of the TracyHighSchool District, has died at the age of 86. He was a member of the first graduating class of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.
25 years ago — 1996
Councilman Les Serpa Sr., has called for Fire Chief Terrell Estes to submit his resignation, charging the fire department misuses its employment practices.
In a shootout, NASE defeated Seramo in the 7- and 8-year-old youth baseball league by a score of 28-27.
Albert Bogetti, a 15-year-old Tracy High FFA member, exhibited T-bone, a grand-champion Angus-cross steer, at the San Joaquin County Fair.
Tracy’s apricot harvest has been completed with a crop of good quality but light yields.
A 165-acre Altamont grass fire snarled traffic on Interstate 580.
Approval of the design for Tracy’s new transportation center at Sixth Street and Central Avenue has been delayed by questions about the building’s uses.
50 years ago — 1971
TracyCommunityMemorialHospital has purchased the reversionary rights to HarmonPark, the property directly north of the hospital. The $15,000 purchase is part of the hospital’s long-term expansion plans.
After teaching kindergarten at JeffersonSchool for 22 years, Ammy Haynie has retired.
The ribbon has been cut to signal the official opening on Yerian’s Tire Service at 1133 W. 11th St. Don Yerian, former manager of the Firestone store on Central Avenue, is the owner-manager.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Alcock and two daughters have departed for Morocco, where they will be Peace Corps volunteers for two years.
Attorney Walter McInnis has been installed as president of the Tracy Lions Club.
Senior athlete Chet Steele came away from the Senior World Track and Field Championships in Los Angeles with firsts in the hammer throw and shot put in his age class.
75 years ago — 1946
Recia Lowery has been elected new president of the Tracy Softball Association. Harvey Miller continues as secretary-treasurer.
Tracy firefighters are not happy that many motorists are closely following fire engines to fire locations, causing traffic problems.
Army Air Forces Capt. Richard Nickerson, a decorated combat pilot in World War II, has become a member of the regular Army as he assumes new duties at Williams Air Base in Arizona.
100 years ago — 1921
With one member of the Board of Trustees absent from the meeting, a motion to approve a contract to purchase a new water well died on a 2-2 vote.
The general public has been invited to attend meetings of the board of directors of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Directors of the newly organized Naglee-Burk Irrigation District have called for a special election seeking approval of a $200,000 bond issue.
- Tracy Press archives
