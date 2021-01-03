This week in Tracy history
10 years ago —2011
Budget issues are keeping the California Highway Patrol and the Tracy Police Department from conducting checkpoints to check on drivers who may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Aditya Gupta, a freshman at TracyHigh School, will represent the TracyUnifiedSchool District at the State Spelling Bee in May. He finished second in his division of the San Joaquin County Spelling Bee.
Brighter Christmas handed out 834 boxes of food and 756 boxes of toys to Tracy families in need in the days before Christmas
Votes are still being accepted for a contest that could give a health clinic in Tracy $50,000 to help treat those without health insurance.
25 years ago — 1996
Two local home brewers, Chuck Hotchkiss and Cliff Edson, have decided to open their own commercial micro-brewery in a local business park.
Jimmy Dameron has made his “last run” as a Southern Pacific engineer, ending a 44-year career with the railroad.
Twenty-two Tracyites have completed the 12-week PoliceAcademy held by the Tracy Police Department.
Pat Rogers, a Tracy native who has become West Coast manufacturing manager of he H.J. Heinz Co., has marked 40 years with Heinz.
Mary Pribyl, senior member of the Tracy Planning Commission, is stepping down at the end of the year.
The Manuel Leighton home at 2455 Colony Drive captured first place in the Home and Grounds Division of the Tracy Rotary Club Christmas Lighting Contest.
50 years ago 1971
Dismantling of 35 Boeing DC-6 propeller-driven airliners has ended at TracyMunicipalAirport after two years.
Services have been held for Edna Hoyt, 67, wife of San Joaquin County Supervisor Frank Hoyt of Tracy.
Jim Sochor, head football coach at UC Davis, was main speaker at the third annual Tracy High football banquet in the Portuguese Hall.
KenTowns, pro at Tracy Golf and Country Club, has won his second NorCal Tournament of the Professional Golfers Association.
After new press units had been installed at the Tracy Press, the local newspaper has produced its first full-color photo — five-year-old Sheri Wall holding Christmas presents under a tree.
75 years ago — 1921
Carbona area farmer George Clever has been elected president of the board of directors of TracyCommunityMemorialHospital. Other officers are C.W. “Pete” Peterson, vice president; J. Kingsley Chadeayne, secretary; and C.G. “Gil” Price, treasurer.
Picking of 564,834 lug boxes of tomatoes by German prisoners of war saved the Tracy area tomato harvest, reported Lindsey Cochran, president of the Tracy Growers Association.
After 21 years in Tracy, Dr. Ralph L. Rudkin has sold his dental practice to Dr. Richard H. Clay. The office has been located next to the Rudkin home on Parker Avenue.
100 years ago — 1921
A car filled with passengers from Russia traveling from Kerman to San Francisco, was struck by a train at a Southern Pacific crossing east of town. One passenger was severely injured.
George Spears, world champion straight-rail billiard player, has demonstrated his skills at the Stag Pool Hall.
D.W. Griffith, on a nationwide tour, is presenting “Way Down East” for one night at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
- Tracy Press archives
