This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy school staff members trying to monitor any bullying must now deal with students using Facebook instead of face-to-face confrontations.
Two local schools — Wanda Hirsch in the Tracy Unified School District and Wicklund in the Lammersville Unified School District — have been named 2010 Distinguished Elementary Schools by the California Department of Education.
Jake Finney, a Tracy High senior water polo goalie, has been given a partial water polo scholarship to Fresno State.
New Jerusalem School District is offering summer classes for students in Delta Charter School.
Jefferson Elementary School District is developing new criteria that will make it more challenging for students to enter Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) classes.
Realtor Juana Dement, 50, has announced she will join three other candidates in the race in the fall for a City Council seat.
Services have been held for longtime Tracy farmer Gerald “Jerry” Robertson, who died at home at the age of 73.
West High’s softball team downed St. Mary’s, 4-1, to put the Wolf Pack at 6-0 in Tri City Athletic League play.
25 years ago — 1995
Teams composed of senior softball players from Tracy and sister city Memuro, Japan, met in friendly competition at the Tracy Ballpark. The Tracy team emerged victorious in two games, which preceded a dinner.
Tracy Ford and Chevrolet dealers are making plans to be the first to move to the new 49-acre Tracy Auto Plaza on Naglee Road.
Deborah Latasa has been installed for her second term as president of the Tracy Woman’s Club.
Reps. Richard Pombo, R-Tracy, and Gary Condit, D-Ceres, have joined forces to fight any possibility that the Tracy and Sharpe depots could be among the military bases to be closed by the Defense Department.
A motel on East 11th Street has been remodeled to become offices for the City Parks and Recreation Department. Deuel Vocational Institution inmates provided most of the labor.
The city of Tracy is considering buying contaminated farmland north of the depot as a site for a municipal golf course.
With its playoff future on the line, the Tracy High Bulldogs downed Lincoln, 8-5, in San Joaquin Athletic Association baseball action.
50 years ago — 1970
Nearly two-thirds of the Southern Pacific brakemen who have been working out of Tracy will now begin their runs out of Roseville. The change will allow the brakemen to return to Tracy sooner, said Trainmaster Harry Johnson.
Services have been held for T.O. Moore, 90, longtime cashier of the Bank of America office in Tracy.
Former Tracy High baseball outfielder Jim Fiack, now a catcher for the UC Davis Aggies, poled a 410-foot home run as the Aggies defeated archrival Sacramento State. Fiack is batting .400 in Far Western Conference games.
Rudy Carmona of Senior Elementary and Ronnie Fagundes of St. Bernard’s both won three firsts in the annual Tracy Junior Olympics.
Jim Colli of Banta has been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. He was quarterback and captain of the 1969 Tracy High football team and a delegate to Boys State in Sacramento.
Clarence Griffin is the new commander of Tracy Post 1537, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.
Temperatures soared into the 90s during the first three days of May, the highest May temperatures in 15 years.
75 years ago — 1945
Virgil W. Rothe, assistant manager of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory in Bowling Green, Ohio, has been named first manager of the Tracy Heinz plant now under construction.
Thomas W. Hintz has remodeled the abandoned auto repair building at 10th and Central into the new West Side Furniture and Appliance Store.
Army Cpl. Santos A. Gamino has been wounded in action while serving with the 12th Armored Division in Europe.
Theodore Mastoris of Tracy has received a battlefield promotion to first lieutenant while serving as a platoon leader with a U.S. Army infantry unit in Europe.
100 years ago — 1920
The Bank of Tracy has moved into its new building at the northwest corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue. The bank was first opened in 1910 at Seventh and Central.
The recent Tracy Land and Auto Show broke even financially, organizers have reported.
J.R. Karr has challenged the last municipal election, claiming there were discrepancies in the balloting.
— Tracy Press archives
