This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Some 70 cancer survivors gathered at the Tracy Transit Center as part of the Relay for Life Fundraiser.
Services have been held for Corey Skelton, 59, co-founder of Skelton Heating and Air (now Virginia Mechanical).
Work at reconstructing Grant Line Road is continuing, causing concern by business owners about its impact on business.
The overpass that carries traffic over railroad tracks on the eastern edge of town has been described in a report by the Transportation for America organization as the worst overall span in Tracy. (It has since been replaced by a new structure.)
The Tracy High golf team shot it best score of the year in capturing the San Joaquin Athletic Association championship for the fourth year in a row.
Tracy High sophomore swimmer James Thompson set a new school record of 49.34 seconds for the 100-meter freestyle at the San Joaquin Athletic Association championship meet in Stockton.
25 years ago — 1996
Tracy’s population has increased 3.1 percent in the past year to reach 44,900, according to the California Department of Finance.
The Tracy Parks and Recreation Department, which will be renamed the Tracy Parks and Community Services Department, is getting ready to move into what has been the Tracy Police Facility, which will be vacated when the new police facility is completed this summer.
Natalie Pombo has been crowned District 5 Dairy princess.
Group Folclorico Alem Mar, a Portuguese dance troupe, provided entertainment for the May Day celebration at Duncan-Russell School.
Bringing downtown Tracy back to life will require community support, a consultant told a Livable Communities Seminar in Tracy Community Center.
Gasoline prices have increased to an average of $1.57 per gallon of regular at Tracy stations, causing alarm among buyers of gasoline.
50 years ago — 1971
Steve Gemelos and Tony Zaragoza have been named co-winners of the Elks Trophy as the outstanding members of the Tracy High basketball team.
Winners of seats on the Tracy High board of trustees were George Stein, an incumbent, and Hugh Crawford, a newcomer. Crawford had a slim 14-vote margin over James McLeod for the second seat.
J.H. “Hank” Foster has been named new manager of the Tracy Branch of Bank of America. Foster had been manager of the bank’s Exeter Branch.
Tracyite David Pribyl, West Coast manufacturing manager of the H.J. Heinz Co., has been elected president of the Canners League of California.
Winners of the Elks Leadership Awards were Tracy High seniors Pat Bacchetti and Harold Reich.
75 years ago — 1946.
Giant Orange has opened a new building at the intersection of Highway 50 (11th Street) and Grant Line Road.
A new Cub Scout Pack has been established in the New Jerusalem District south of town. Collins “Bud” Grant is the Cubmaster.
Dr. Arthur Sonnenberg, who served in the Army Medical Corps in Burma during World War II, has opened his general practice of medicine.
100 years ago — 1921
Business leaders in San Francisco and Oakland have been invited to visit Tracy and learn how the town is developing with expanded business and farming opportunities.
John C. Droge has announced he is starting construction of a new theater building on his property at the corner of Central Avenue and Seventh Street. The new theater was later named “The Grand.”
- Tracy Press archives
