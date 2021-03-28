This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The city of Tracy is taking a look at purchasing vacant land in the Bow Tie area to promote development the city feels will enhance downtown development.
Tracy High’s Academic Decathlon team finished 34th of 65 teams entered in statewide competition.
Inspired by the Sandra Cantu kidnap and murder case, Dick Wentworth is training to be a member of a search and rescue team.
An update to the San Joaquin County’s general plan charts city growth to reach 1 million residents within two decades.
At least 30 downtown businesses have been “tagged” by graffiti.
Several law-enforcement agencies merged forces to raid residences in rural Tracy, where they found a stolen-auto ring in operation.
25 years ago - 1996
Tracy High Junior Mike Delaney has reached the state wrestling finals at the University of the Pacific. He defeated Kyle Bunch of Hughson to qualify.
Tracyites are among the many Catholics who are mourning the death of the Rev. John C. Silva, popular former associate pastor at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, who died in Modesto at the age of 50.
A 19-year-old suspect in a Pleasanton murder case was arrested without incident at a Tracy motel.
Thieves broke into a number of vehicles in north Tracy.
A 38-year-old Tracy woman has been arraigned on charges of embezzling nearly $50,000 from a local drug-variety store.
Junior Candee Clay and freshman Valarie Lassiter are two Tracy High soccer plays selected for the All–San Joaquin Athletic Association team.
50 years ago —1971
Tracy’s population has reached 14,724 residents, according to the 1970 census. San Joaquin County’s population is 290,208.
After 31 years, Al and Bertha Ekenberg have retired as adult leaders of the New Jerusalem 4-H Club.
Patricia Bacchetti has captured first place in the Tracy Lions Club public speaking contest.
Tracyites are getting a dose of cold weather with morning temperatures dipping as low as 33 degrees.
Greg Smith and Christine Wick have been named Tracy High delegates to Boys and Girls State conferences this summer.
Dave Dooman, a 141-pounder, and heavyweight Tom McClure are heading for the Northern California wrestling finals at Chico State.
75 years ago — 1946
Army Cpl. Chester Nivens as been posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal for bravery while fighting with the 37th Infantry Division in The Philippines. He was killed in action in February 1945.
The City Council has approved a contract with the State Highway Department (now CalTrans) to completely resurface 11th Street, which is a segment of State Highway 50.
The White Fountain on East 11th Street has been opened under the management of Edna Clow. Frosties are featured.
100 years ago — 1921
Volunteer firemen staged a carnival to raise money for their fire-fighting operations.
Plans to improve the pavement of 11th Street have again been delayed.
The Tracy Creamery is featuring pasteurized milk, which is beginning to take over milk sales from raw milk.
- Tracy Press archives
