This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
On a 4-1 vote, the City Council has authorized the city staff to develop a referendum to be placed on the November 2010 ballot to ask voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to plug the $5 million ongoing deficit in the city budget.
Lawrence A. “Larry” DeRico, retired president of San Joaquin Delta College, has died at the age of 84. He was the community college’s first business manager in 1963.
The City Council has added 95 acres to the future Ellis development south of town, increasing the number of residential units in the project to 2,250.
Two Tracy girls, twins Gianna and Katrin Gotterba, were members of the Delta Valley volleyball team of Lodi that captured first place in its age division in the USA National Volley Championships in Reno.
The Tracy Police Department has increased its patrol structure from four beats to six. The six beats will bring more efficiency to police coverage, said Lt. Jeremy Watney.
25 years ago — 1995
“Millie,” a 243-pound hog raised by Michael Speer of the Banta 4-H Club, has been crowned supreme champion of all hogs entered by 4-H and FFA members at the San Joaquin County Fair.
The Tracy City Council has approved a $3.89 million construction contract for a new police facility. The two-story, 25,000-square-foot facility will replace the 17-year-old station on East 10th Street.
Four Tracy-area residents who are members of the San Joaquin County Fair’s board of directors are watching fair operations unfold. They are Ken Yasui, Nanette Martin, Leroy Ornellas and Ray McCray.
Lavern Rocha, a City Hall secretary who has directed the Tracy Sister City program, has retired.
A heat wave sent the thermometer in Tracy to 108 degrees on June 25.
San Joaquin County Foodbank warehouse operations have been moved from Tracy to Manteca.
Andrew Farrar, general manager of the West Side Irrigation District, has been installed as president of the Tracy Rotary Club. Funeral director “Chuck” Hotchkiss heads Sunrise Rotary.
Spencer Lamb is the new commander of James McDermott Post, American Legion. Theda McMillin leads the Legion Auxiliary.
50 years ago — 1970
Five metal containers are being placed around Tracy so people can deposit glass bottles that will be recycled at the local Owens-Illinois glass container factory.
Summer “Tween Teen” activities at the Teenage Center are beginning, according to Recreation Director Joe Wilson. Admission is free.
Four young women are candidates for the Miss Tracy crown, which will be awarded July 4. Candidates are Elizabeth Chaney, Melanie Goulart, Suzanne Knight and Ronnette Ronshaugen.
A letter from the Tracy Educators Association charges trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District with being “remiss in taking steps to meet the needs of our students.”
Haynes McClellan and his son, Jeff, captured the Father-Son Golf Tournament title at Tracy Golf and Country Club.
Empty buildings line Sixth Street on the east side of Central Avenue. It was “Poker City’s” main street in days gone by, according to Pat Craig, Press reporter-columnist, who surveyed the once-busy street.
Brinton K. McCauley, executive assistant to the commander of Defense Depot Tracy, is the new president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Staff Sgt. Richard Wright has returned home after being released from a German prisoner-of-war camp. He was a gunner aboard a B-24 bomber that was shot down over Germany.
Two bond issues to finance expansion and improvement of Tracy’s water and sewer systems were approved by voters by a 7-to-1 margin.
C.E. “Pete” Ritter, local insurance and real estate broker, has been installed as president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
Army Staff Sgt. Mahlon Hall, who mother, Dorothea Hall, operates the Grand Beauty Salon, has been declared killed in action. He was aboard a U.S. bomber in a raid over Berlin in March 1944 when he went missing.
100 years ago — 1920
Members of the First Presbyterian Church voted unanimously at a meeting to move ahead with constructing a new church building at the corner of Berverdor and Ofcee (now El Portal) streets. The land was donated by Mae Grunauer, wife of Tracy’s first mayor.
The temperature has reached 108 degrees in Tracy, although a typographical error in the Stockton Record listed Tracy’s highest temperature as 118.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.