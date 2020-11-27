10 years ago — 2010
The Tracy City Council has decided to shelve a fee that would have charged residents who received “advanced life-support” help from Tracy Fire Department paramedics.
Alford Nero has come to Tracy from Brea, Orange County, to be Tracy’s new fire chief. He succeeds Chris Bosch, who was fired.
Brighter Christmas has sent out a call for more volunteers to help with distributing food and toys before Christmas to families in need.
Boy Scout Troop 505 has opened its annual Christmas tree lot in the parking area next to Grocery Outlet on West 11th Street.
Wanda Hirsch Elementary School students are holding a drive to collect blankets and coats to distribute before Christmas.
Tony Leanos has taken over as head wrestling coach at Tracy High.
25 years ago — 1995
Gottschalks Department Store has been opened in the West Valley Mall. Opening day featured a “Charity Day” event. (The store’s location is now occupied by Macy’s.)
With the opening of Gottschalks, the West Valley Mall has held its grand opening.
Home-builder Tri-Star Homes is starting its subdivision after agreeing to pay the Tracy High District $11,371 in mitigation fees for each single-family home in the development.
Clover Middle School students Alex Azevedo and Erin Hux are Kiwanis Club “Students of the Month” for October.
Tracy has turned thumbs down on supporting Site 300 as a low-level radioactive and hazardous-waste dump.
Barbara Kronland, a former deputy district attorney, has been sworn in as traffic trial commissioner for the local court.
50 years ago — 1970
Tracy High’s student body has donated $500 to help pay for the school’s band’s trip to Long Beach for its annual participation in the All-Western Band Review.
A Deuel Vocational Institution inmate escaped from the prison farm during a hay fire.
Art Freiler, physical education teacher at Senior Elementary School, has been awarded the Outstanding Youth Leader Award from the Town and Country Kiwanis Club.
Salvador “Shava” Ordaz scored the lone goal for the Tracy High soccer team, but it was enough to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 win over Franklin of Stockton — and the countywide soccer championship.
Jennifer Smith reigned as queen of Tracy High’s 1070 Homecoming.
The Tracy City Council held a special meeting to consider the future of city-owned property in Wainwright Village. Consultants have recommended using the southern half of the 16.9-acre property for housing (a choice that became a reality).
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pvt. Louis “Bud” Levand has returned home after serving in infantry units in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. He received the Purple Heart after being wounded in the mountains of Italy.
Navy Lt. (jg) Ray Volpi is back from the Pacific where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for flying combat missions in five battles, including shooting down Japanese aircraft.
100 years ago — 1920
The Alameda Sugar Co., which owns and operates the sugar mill north of town, is urging local farmers to plant sugar beets to be processed at the plant.
Tracy area dry-land wheat and barley farmers were encouraged by a heavy downpour that soaked local fields.
- Tracy Press archives
