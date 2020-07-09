This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Tracyites are preparing to celebrate the centennial of the incorporation of the city of Tracy in July 1910. A series of events will include tours of municipal buildings, including the recently completed Tracy Transit Station, and a program in the early evening at City Hall.
Services were held for Arthur H. “Art” Delage, 79, a decorated veteran of two wars, Korea and Vietnam, who was active in Knights of Columbus in Tracy.
Work is moving ahead on the Winco store now under construction near Home Depot. Completion is expected in October.
Jeremy Wood of Tracy is heading for North Carolina to take part in a Legends racing circus event.
Randy Robertson, who was Tracy Press sports editor from 1992 to 1994, has authored a book, “Finding Mary,” about a family struggling with the impact of autism.
County Supervisor Leroy Ornellas of Tracy has returned from Washington, D.C., where he was a member of a countywide delegation lobbying Congress for local projects needing federal funds.
25 years ago — 1995
Dr. Robert Baum, who was superintendent of Tracy Public Schools from 1988 to 1900, died at the age of 47 in Walnut Creek, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was superintendent of the Mount Diablo Unified School District at the time of his death.
Tracyites celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade, activities and entertainment at Lincoln Park and fireworks.
The Tracy 11-12-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars captured the district title with a 4-2 win over Lodi. Anthony Borges’ clutch double in the fifth inning provided the margin of victory.
Tracy High home economics teacher Janet Hill, an avid band booster, is retiring after 40 years with Tracy schools.
Swati Saini was crowned Tracy Bean Festival princess at the Fourth of July celebration.
Glenn Powell, who in 1943 established what is now Harold Reich’s Pharmacy on West 10th Street, has died at the age of 88.
50 years ago — 1970
Stunt planes, gliders, balloons, gyrocopters and parachutists filled the air above Tracy Municipal Airport during Tracy’s annual Fourth of July Air Show. In the evening, fireworks were fired off at the airport for the 10th year.
Dr. Dale Stocking, a Tracy orthodontist, has been installed as president of the Tracy Lions Club. He is the third-generation member of the Stocking family to hold the post.
Melanie Goulart was crowned Miss Tracy during Fourth of July activities at Tracy Municipal Airport.
Marine Corps Sgt. Donnie Russell of Tracy has been killed in action while serving his second tour of duty in Vietnam. (Duncan-Russell High School was named for him and Marine Cpl. Richard Duncan.)
Grass fires in the hills west of town spread to the Altamont Speedway, burning bleachers on the west side of the track.
John D. Hobin, a runner-up for the City Council in the April municipal election, has been appointed to fill the council seat left empty by Travis Foster’s resignation in June.
75 years ago — 1945
The building housing Tracy Inn has been sold by the Tracy Hotel Corp. to Gus Terzakis of Stockton. He then gave a deed of one-half interest in the hotel to his brother-in-law, Constantine “Gus” Margaros. The hotel corporation was financed by the sale of stock to Tracy residents before it was built in 1926 and opened in January 1927. Operation of the hotel was leased to the Hamilton Hotel Co. and later to Harry and Effie Hill. (Dino Margaros, grandson of Gus Margaros, now operates the hotel.)
Tracy Marine Dennison Freeze has been recognized for valor in making a 200-yard run through enemy fire to deliver ammunition to front-line Marines on Okinawa.
100 years ago — 1920
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has leased the grounds of the Portuguese Hall to provide a campground for camping parties.
Business owners on 11th Street have successfully urged the City Trustees (City Council) to delay paving the street until prices for materials come down.
Two revenue agents from the Secret Service examined records of several Tracy businesses to determine if illegal liquor was being sold. No arrests were made.
— Tracy Press archives
