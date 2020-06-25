This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Faced with a choice between having fewer athletic teams and lower pay, coaches in the Tracy Unified School District agreed to a 25% across-the-board pay cut.
Tracy police officers joined runners carrying the Special Olympics torch through Tracy.
After 40 years in the automobile business, Stan Morri has sold the local Ford dealership to Brian Nokes and his group, which also operates Hyundai, Dodge. Chrysler and Jeep dealerships in the Tracy Auto Plaza.
Pete Mitracos, a member of the Tracy Planning Commission, has entered the contest for City Council in the November election.
A Tracy Tritons 9-and-10-year-old girls 200-meter relay team set a Sea Dog Invitational record with a time of 2 minutes, 9.83 seconds. Team members were Keiana Fountaine, Madeline Wittkowske, Madeline Loggins and Kamryn Lucero.
Patricia “Pat” Selna is marking 60 years as a legal secretary. She is a secretary for the Mehlhaff & Mehlhaff Law Firm and the Naglee Burk Irrigation District.
Herve Chevaillier, a native of France and a Tracy vintner, is the new president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
25 years ago — 1995
The Rev. John J. “Jack” Kelly has retired as a chaplain at Deuel Vocational Institution and as a priest at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Tracy High’s 441-member Class of 1995 received diplomas during ceremonies at Peter B. Kyne Field. Next year, it will be joined by West High in separate graduations.
Carolyn Taylor has been installed as the new president of the Tracy Senior Citizens Club.
Horse racing is scheduled to begin at the San Joaquin County Fair in Stockton.
Tracy native Anthony F. Medeiros has been named 1994 “Individual Lawyer of the Year” for the state of Colorado.
A late-season storm drenched the Tracy area and caused problems with alfalfa hay and apricot harvesting.
Ten-year-old Samarah Picket used fire safety lessons she learned in her fourth-grade class at North School to help her aunt respond quickly to an apartment fire in Oakland.
Allen Riddle, a 1984 graduate of Tracy High, is beginning a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malaga, Spain.
50 years ago — 1970
Travis Foster, elected mayor two months ago, has suddenly resigned as mayor and from the City Council.
Keiko Maeda from Akashi, Japan, will be Tracy’s 10th American Field Service student. She will live with the family of Dr. Harry and Sheila McClelland.
Tom Jessen, a 1965 graduate of Tracy High, has graduated with honors from Stanford University. He will enter medical school in the fall.
David Eddington has come from Southern California to be the new agricultural manager for the Tracy Holly Sugar Corp. beet sugar factory.
William Stretch, who was secretary-manager of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce from 1941 to 1947, has died at home in Tracy at the age of 85.
Greg Williamson threw a no-hitter and Mike Pereira smashed a home run over the right-field fence to give Pete’s Liquors a 5-0 win over the St. Mary’s Rams, putting Pete’s at the top of the Southern Division of the San Joaquin Amateur Baseball League standings.
75 years ago — 1945
Campaigning by a Tracy Chamber of Commerce committee is seeking support for a major bond issue to provide financing to expand the city’s water and sewer systems.
Grower-packer Lindsay W. Cochran has been chosen as president of the Tracy Growers Association, which seeks to secure sufficient harvest labor.
American Red Cross swimming lessons have been started at the Tracy Plunge.
Carl Rogers, varsity football coach at Tracy High since 1941, has resigned to enter the insurance business in the Bay Area.
100 years ago — 1920
Abraham Grunauer, Tracy’s first mayor, was honored at a stag dinner before departing for his family’s new home in San Francisco.
The California Highway Commission has promised to repair a number of chuckholes in 11th Street, which is a section of the state highway system.
— Tracy Press archives
