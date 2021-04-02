This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Tracy High’s boys’ golf team scored a 4-1 win over Lincoln in its first San Joaquin Athletic Association match of the season. Shivan Swamy led the Bulldogs with a nine-hole score of 40.
Avijit Chakraborty pedaled his way into Tracy on his way circling the globe on a round-the-world bicycle journey.
Cadres Shelton, a Tracy High junior, has set up a program offering to loan free prom dresses to students in all high schools in Tracy.
Two contestants were voted off “American Idol” March 31, and one was Mountain House student Thia Megia. She sang Elton John’s Daniel in the popular TV show.
Nine exchange students from Memuro, Japan, have completed their visit to Tracy under the Sister City program. A group of students from Tracy will visit Memuro later in the year.
Ken McCarthy, a San Jose firefighter who operates Spencer Floor Covering, applied life-saving cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to Dorothy Garcia, who had collapsed in nearby Barista’s.
25 years ago — 1996
Services have been held for Claire Powell, who with her husband, Glenn Powell, operated Glenn Powell Pharmacy on West 10th St. (now Harold Reich’s Pharmacy).
Doug Silva’s two-handed dunk in the closing seconds of the Tracy-River City (Sacramento) game paced the Bulldogs to a 62-57 victory.
The controversial Mello-Roos tax on new homes will be reduced $108 annually following action by the Tracy Area Public Facilities Agency’s board of directors.
50 years ago — 1971
St. Bernard’s eighth grade team swept to a third straight Jefferson Basketball Tournament championship. The team is coached by George Albano.
Downtown Tracy merchants are holding a three-hour “Moonlight Sale” from 7 to 10 p.m.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Phillip C. Anderson, who was the first comptroller of Defense Depot Tracy, has been named the new finance director for the city of Tracy.
The Tracy Press, founded in 1896, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Members of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District board took time off at their meeting in the district office to reminisce about the district’s history on its 50th birthday.
Tracy High Band drummer Tom McCray took top rhythm honors at a recent band festival held at Fresno State University.
75 years ago — 1946
Bob Hoyt and Pete Abelar, both boxing in the 132-pound weight class, were named co-Outstanding Boxers at the annual boxing matches held in the Tracy high gym.
Al Nigg had a perfect day at bat to lead the Tracy High baseball team to a 17-0 win over Patterson.
Dr. J. Frank Doughty of Tracy has been chosen regional chairman of the Committee of Rural Medical Service.
100 years ago — 1921
Former Tracy attorney Bradford Crittenden is earning a growing reputation as a forceful member of the State Assembly.
Tracy churches are planning special Easter services during Holy Week.
A Women’s Auxiliary of American Legion is being organized in Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
