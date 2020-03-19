This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
As a cost-saving measure, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office has closed the Tracy office at 85 E. 10th St.
Services have been held for Dorothy Duffy, a longtime Tracy resident who died at the age of 95. Her family had operated B&B Laundry for a number of years.
In his first novel, “The Blue Mexican,” former Tracy police officer Danny Dunne has written about the old Tracy Police Department.
The state off-road motorcycle park in Corral Hollow Canyon is remaining open while pollution is measured in muddy Corral Hollow Creek.
Work has started on reconstructing Grant Line Road.
Sign posts directing visitors to Tracy-area wineries have been installed at several intersections south of town.
25 years ago — 1995
Wind-whipped rain descended on Tracy, uprooting trees and flooding intersections. The two inches of rain brought Tracy’s seasonal total to 15.40 inches, well above the normal rainfall at the same time of year of 8.44 inches. (So far, the total for 2019-20 is 4.16 inches.)
A $1 million lawsuit filed against the city of Tracy by a former part-time city employee has been dismissed.
A number of Tracy residents have voiced alarm at the number of gang-related crimes reported in Tracy. Police have estimated there are 420 gang members in 15 Tracy gangs.
Tracy Federal Bank has instituted a new management plan aimed at providing better service to customers and more return on stockholder investments.
Pilar Arroyo and Jen Fraser have shared the MVP award for the Tracy High girls basketball team.
50 years ago — 1970
Max Goldstein’s 31 points paced the Turlock Bulldogs to a 70-64 win over the Manteca Buffaloes to give the ’Dogs their second straight Tracy Basketball Tournament title.
Tracy High speakers won both “A” and “B” sweepstakes at the Yosemite Forensics tournament at Tracy High. Bob Coelho was high-point contestant for coach Ernest Poletti’s teams.
Plans for the new school building for the recently organized Delta Island School District are on display at David Bixler School on Union Island.
Francis Gillings, Tracy’s tax-resister, has filed papers to be an American Independent Party candidate for the congressional seat now held by Democrat John McFall of Manteca.
Patrick C. Lapsys, a first-year cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, has been named to the Commandant’s List for outstanding military performance.
San Joaquin County supervisors have named Clifford Robertson to fill the seat on the Banta Carbona Irrigation district that became vacant with the death of Merrill F. West.
75 years ago — 1945
Marine Pfc. Tom McCusker was wounded in combat on Iwo Jima.
Army Air Forces Capt. Robert J. Connolly has returned to the U.S. after completing 82 aerial combat missions in the Solomon Islands and New Guinea as a P-38 fighter pilot.
Tom Nakata, a 1939 graduate of Tracy High School, is serving with an Army antitank unit on the European front.
100 years ago — 1920
The 18,000-acre McLaughlin Ranch in the El Pescadero Ranchero north of Tracy has been sold by Gate Dillon Winship to Archibald White, a New York capitalist.
City trustees (City Council) have approved an ordinance establishing a bond election on April 12 to raise $30,000 for a city park and electric streetlights.
— Tracy Press archives
