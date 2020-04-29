This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy police report a growing use of the drug ecstasy by middle school students.
Nancy Young is the third candidate to enter the City Council race in the November election. Young, 40, moved from Fremont to Tracy four years ago.
More than 150 people attended the dinner in Tracy Community Center celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
The Tracy Press has won a first-place award in statewide judging for its coverage of the Sandra Cantu kidnapping and murder case.
The San Joaquin River Club has hosted its sixth annual car show at the club grounds at 30000 Kasson Road.
A group of Tracy women claimed the Central Valley Women’s Tennis League title with a 4-1 win over their Stockton rivals.
Michael Ennis, former Tracy High and University of the Pacific water polo standout, has been selected to enter the UOP Sports Hall of Fame.
25 years ago — 1995
Rich Saltzman has retired as a member of the Tracy Police Reserves after 22 years of volunteer duty.
Tracyite Roger Garcia is breaking into professional acting after appearing in local theatrical productions.
New office hours have been adopted at Tracy City Hall. City offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days a week, Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other Friday.
Albert Emhoff has retired as a trustee of the Banta Elementary School District after 34 years.
Services have been held for Lester Huck, 90, a member of a pioneer Tracy-area family.
City officials, including new City Treasurer Ray McCray, are reviewing the city’s $92 million in savings investments after it was found that 20% are “underwater” after management by a former city treasurer.
Tracy High softball pitcher Melanie Holck earned MVP honors in leading the Bulldogs to the title of the Sonora Softball Tournament.
The Altamont Raceway Park has been reopened after being closed for four years.
50 years ago — 1970
Scouting skills and crafts were on display at the annual Tracy Boy Scout Exposition at the Tracy Ballpark. During the exposition, Mark Warmann was named “Scout of the Year.”
Tracy High pitcher Greg Williamson held Lincoln to three hits as the Bulldog baseball team downed the Trojans, 4-1, to tie for the Valley Oak League lead.
Tracy Foster, a Senior Elementary School teacher, has become Tracy’s new mayor on a 4-1 vote.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Frank Hoyt has received a 50-year American Legion membership pin marking a half-century of legion membership. He was among the founders of the organization in Paris after World War I in 1919.
Margaret Edwards, assistant personnel chief of the Tracy Defense Depot, has retired after 27 years of government service.
Tom McCray has been elected student body president at Tracy High.
Larry Gamino, a senior at Tracy High, has been named winner of the Citizenship Award presented annually by the Tracy Soroptimist Club.
75 years ago — 1945
Two new wells drilled in Harmon Park have been put into use by the city to supply water to the recently annexed Parker Acres north of Eaton Avenue.
Tracy-area farmer Merrill F. West has been elected president of the San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association. (West High is named for him.)
Mike Monnich has been seated as master councilor of Mount Oso Chapter, Order of DeMolay.
Army Sgt. Jack Tillotson is serving with the quartermaster section of an armored artillery unit in France.
100 years ago — 1920
Louise Rustan reigned as queen of the four-day Tracy Land and Auto Show.
Tracy's Marshal Trimpler was shot in the arm by one member of a gang of burglars. One of the burglars also suffered a wound.
The Kelly Bros. Cigar Store has been opened in a new building at the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue.
— Tracy Press archives
