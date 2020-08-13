10 years ago — 2010
Incumbent Brent Ives will be challenged in the Nov. 2 mayoral election by Linda Gonzalez. Ives has already served two terms as mayor.
Vasco Soares, a supervisor for McDonald’s restaurants in Tracy, has joined the race for City Council, bringing the number of candidates to nine.
Janis B. “Jan” Couturier, a Tracy resident since 1989, has been named the first manager of the Tracy City Center Association.
ESPN Rise, which covers high school sports around the U.S., has named Tracy High senior Alexis Poppoff to its spring season high school soccer all-star team.
Twenty-five Tracy Boy Scouts and four adult Scout leaders have traveled to the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Virginia.
25 years ago — 1995
Country musical group April and the Texas Rangers will be a headliner at the California Dry Bean Festival. Magician David Copperfield is also appearing. Activities are being organized by Leslie Hamrick, new festival coordinator. John Day is conducting the chili cook-off.
The Union Pacific has announced it is purchasing the Southern Pacific Lines, which has operated railroad operations in Tracy since the town was founded in 1878.
The Adolph Coors Brewing Co. is the third firm to establish a major warehousing and distribution facility along MacArthur Drive.
Seven students from Japan are visiting Tracy as part of the Lions International Youth Exchange. Ken and Harriet Yasui are their lead Tracy hosts.
50 years ago — 1970
California Highway Patrol officers of the Tracy substation made 36 drunken-driving arrests in July, underscoring an increase in recent months, according to Sgt. Glenn Sewell.
Tom Williams, principal of North School for the past three years, has resigned to take a new job as principal of a school in Carmel Valley.
Mark Warman, Tracy’s “Boy Scout of the Year,” has started a 12-day hiking trip in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of northern New Mexico.
The lunch counter at Anderson Drugs on Central Avenue is closing after four decades to make room for retail displays. It was a favorite for midmorning coffee groups.
Eight-year-old Albert Bogetti set two team and meet records at the San Joaquin County Swimming and Diving Championships.
75 years ago — 1945
The Denver Alfalfa and Milling Co. on Grant Line Road was gutted by a fire that destroyed the alfalfa-milling operation.
The Banta Merchants trounced Holt Tractor Co. of Stockton, 10-1, in the final game of the season.
Marine Cpl. Thomas Garner of Banta has been awarded the Silver Star medal for heroism displayed during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the Pacific.
100 years ago — 1920
Bids for extension of the city’s water and sewer systems were rejected by City Trustees (City Council) as too high.
The opening of deer-hunting season brought dozens of hunters to the hills south of town.
A judge has approved the organization of the Manteca Union High School District.
— Tracy Press archives
