This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Ellis Aquatics, a USA Swimming-affiliated swim team, has found a home at the new pool at John C. Kimball High School. It has 40 members.
Vocalist-song writer Megan Slankard, who grew up in Tracy, will soon release a new album at Bottom of the Hill music venue in San Francisco.
Tammy Christensen has settled in as new principal of Louis Bohn Elementary School after moving there from West High in November.
25 years ago — 1996
The city of Tracy has filed suit in San Joaquin County Superior Court against a securities firm that sold it several long-term investments that could cost the city up to $11 million.
Pacific Pre-Cut is preparing to begin processing ready-to-eat vegetables at a facility on Valpico Road.
Twins David and Paul Johnson have received their Eagle Scout medals at a court of honor at the Tracy Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Tracy native Kevin Vierra has retired as a Tracy Police sergeant and has become the owner of Dick’s Newsstand on Central Avenue.
Construction is moving forward on the 18,000-square foot police facility in Civic Center
50 years ago — 1971
Robert Mason has become chief of the Tracy Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. He comes to Tracy from Phoenix, Ariz.
James Bell has occupied the bench of the Tracy Judicial Court to begin a six-year term, but his election has been challenged.
Heroin is becoming a more serious Tracy drug problem, according to Police Sgt. Cloyce Brooksher.
Jean Bailor, a Tracy artist, is having her first one-woman show at Wadsworth Memorial Library.
Temperatures have dipped to freezing levels as cold snap has hit the Tracy area.
West Side apricot growers gathered in the Star Café to discuss ways to increase sales of ’cots.
75 years ago — 1946
Leon Flanders, 59, a dairy farmer in the Naglee-Burk Tract, was gored to death by a Jersey bull while attempting to force the animal into a corral.
Tom Albano, a triple-threat halfback, has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the most-valuable player on the Tracy High football team.
A new 1946 Packard Clipper has arrived at the Guy Stewart-operated Central Garage on 11th St.
Howard Alcock has been elected student body president at Tracy High School.
100 years ago — 1921
C.L. Barnum has sold his auto agency at 11th and B streets, but has retained ownership of the building.
City trustees (City Council) have purchased a Ford auto for use by the police and street departments.
An election for the formation of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District has been scheduled for Feb. 24.
- Tracy Press archives
