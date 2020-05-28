This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
The Tracy City Council is considering establishing an emergency service fee to generate additional income. No decision has yet been made yet, and many residents don’t favor paying the fire department $300 for advanced life support by paramedics.
Larry Gamino, a Southside supporter, has announced he will be a candidate for City Council, making him one of five candidates so far.
Services have been held for Roland Reich, 90, a World War II veteran and manager of Purity and Safeway stores in Tracy who had operated Reich’s Restaurant and the Four Corners restaurant before retiring.
Tom Hawkins, retired Jefferson School District superintendent who later became a trustee of the Tracy Unified School District, has decided to retire from the board.
West High junior Elijah Mitchell has qualified for the California state track and field championships in the triple jump.
The Tracy Press is changing its publishing schedule from twice a week to a weekly paper delivered on Friday.
25 years ago — 1995
The Harmon Park boulder and plaque lost its home when the park became the north parking lot for Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. The large rock has found a new home in front of the hospital’s main entrance.
A dinner is planned to raise funds for a scholarship to honor the late Ernest Pombo, a longtime real estate agent and land developer who died in 1994 at the age of 67.
Jennie Steele, winner of a Tracy High Bank of America Award in liberal arts, is a finalist in regional B of A competition. Other Tracy winners were Gabriel Meza, science and math; Elizabeth Silveira, applied arts; and Michael Costa, fine arts.
John Medina, 39-year-old local musician and Tracy Press employee, died of an apparent heart attack while running in the San Francisco Bay to Breakers race.
The Tracy High girls track team won the team title in the Sac-Joaquin South Sub-Section meet in Modesto. Hurdler Malissa Sherwood and sprinter Pilar Arroyo paced the Bulldogs.
50 years ago — 1970
James Bell, a candidate for judge of the Tracy Judicial District, was fired from his job as deputy constable by Constable Corky Canale.
Tracy High trustees have been pounded by demands for the district library to take “Manchild in the Promised Land” and “Catcher in the Rye” off district library shelves. The complaints charge that the books “are full of filth.”
Tracy resident Virgil Elems has been promoted from assistant manager of the Safeway store in Tracy to manager of the Charter Way store in Stockton.
Craig Lewandowski shattered three school records during the Senior Elementary School swim championships.
Judge Arthur Affonso has denied any involvement in the firing of his election opponent Jim Bell from his job as deputy constable. Meanwhile, Bell has called for an investigation of the firing by the San Joaquin County Civil Service Commission
75 years ago — 1945
The two billboards in front of City Hall (now the Tracy Fire Administration Building) carry 998 names of Tracy men and women serving in the Armed Forces during World War II.
Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Vernon Jeffries has returned home after completing 31 missions to targets in Germany as a B-24 Liberator bomber copilot.
Maura Silva is queen of the Holy Ghost festa sponsored by the IPFES Portuguese Society.
100 years ago — 1920
Plans are being prepared to construct a new Methodist-Episcopal Church building at the corner of 10th and A streets. The building will have a social hall to serve the congregation and community. (The structure was never built there.)
Tracy is celebrating Memorial Day with a parade starting at City Hall and a program in the high school auditorium.
— Tracy Press archives
